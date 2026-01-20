Ivorian legend Yaya Toure has praised the Super Eagles as the most impressive team at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Toure named other teams that impressed him, and has reasons why the Super Eagles were the tournament’s best team

Nigeria finished third at the tournament, losing to Morocco in the semi-final before beating Egypt in the playoff match

Ivorian football legend Yaya Toure has praised Nigeria as the most impressive team at the recently concluded 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco from December 21, 2025 to January 18, 2026.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria finished with the bronze medal at the tournament after losing to Morocco in the semi-final and beating Egypt in the third-place playoff.

Nigerians, despite being disappointed at not winning the trophy, expressed satisfaction with the team’s performances, particularly Eric Chelle’s style of play.

Toure praises Super Eagles

Former AFCON winner Yaya Toure named Nigeria as the most impressive team at the recently concluded tournament, praising other teams including Algeria, Morocco and others.

Toure praised Algeria’s performance, though they were knocked out in the quarter-final by Nigeria. He added that Morocco, under Walid Regragui, played pragmatic, direct and counter-attacking football.

The former Barcelona midfielder waxed lyrical about Nigeria under Chelle for the good football they played and the goals they scored.

“I was impressed with Nigeria, Nigeria played good football. When you see the stats, they've been scoring more than usual goals. It feels like full attack, playing very good football,” he told BR Football.

“The most impressive for me in my opinion was Nigeria - the football they were playing, the goals they were scoring. The players winning, they have two best African players on their team.

“They played such wonderful games and got kicked out by Morocco in the semifinals.”

The four-time African Footballer of the Year applauded DR Congo’s outing and also his country, Cote d'Ivoire, which he said was a young side and gained experience.

Nigeria's AFCON 2025 results

As noted by the NFF, the Super Eagles played the maximum seven matches in Morocco, winning five and drawing two in regulation time, losing one on penalties and winning the other.

Nigeria opened the campaign with a 2-1 win over Tanzania. Ademola Lookman scored the winner after the Taifa stars cancelled Semi Ajayi’s opener.

Super Eagles reached the knockout stage with a 3-2 win over Tunisia, with goals from Ademola Lookman, Wilfred Ndidi and Victor Osimhen.

A highly rotated Super Eagles team beat Uganda 3-1 in the final group game. Paul Onuachu scored the opening goal, and Raphael Onyedika scored two goals.

Victor Osimhen scored twice in between Lookman and Akor Adams’ goals to bundle out knockout stage debutant Mozambique in the Round of 16.

Nigeria faced their first real test at the tournament in the quarter-final against Algeria, and came out on top, beating the Desert Foxes 2-0 with goals from Osimhen and Adams.

The Super Eagles played 0-0 draws against Morocco and Egypt, losing to the Atlas Lions on penalty in the semi-final, but beat the Pharaohs in the third-place playoff.

As noted by SuperSport, the Super Eagles scored 14 goals at AFCON 2025, the most of any country, and conceded just four.

Eric Chelle stays as Super Eagles coach

Legit.ng reported that Eric Chelle continued as Super Eagles head coach after winning the bronze medal at the recently-concluded AFCON 2025.

The NFF President confirmed that the manager stays because of the team’s impressive style of play and the overwhelming support from Nigerians.

