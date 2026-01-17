The Senegalese Football Federation has submitted an official petition to the Confederation of African Football

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) has submitted an official petition to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.

Senegal faces host nation Morocco in the final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, on Sunday, January 18, 2025, 2025 at 8 pm local time.

The Teranga Lions defeated the Pharaohs of Egypt 1-0 in the semi-final, while the Atlas Lions defeated Nigeria 4-2 on penalties in the other semi-final.

FSF submits petition to CAF

Senegal has submitted an official petition to CAF ahead of AFCON 2025 final, raising four key observations which have affected their performance for the match.

According to a statement from FSF, the complaints border around security, accommodation, ticketing and training facilities for the Teranga Lions.

FSF claimed that there were no adequate security measures upon the arrival of their players, staff and other delegates at the Rabat train station.

“This deficiency exposed the players and technical staff to close proximity and risks incompatible with the standards of a competition of this magnitude and the prestige of a continental final,” a part of the statement reads.

The federation also bemoaned the accommodation provided to its team, which took an official letter to CAF before it was resolved and a five-star hotel which fits standard was provided.

FSF’s other issue is the training facility, as they have been booked to train at the Mohammed VI Complex, which is the base and home of the Moroccan national team.

Senegal rejects this facility, claiming it opposes fair play and has yet to be notified of another facility for their training ahead of the crucial match.

Senegal also raised a concern over the ticket allocation for their fans up to the maximum 2,850 across three levels allowed for the federation, but claimed it is insufficient in a 68,500 capacity stadium.

“The FSF emphasises that these quantities, although fully acquired, remain insufficient in view of the demand and deplores the restrictions imposed, which penalise the Senegalese public,” the statement concluded.

The statement adds to the series of complaints by players, coaches and federation over different abnormalities at the tournament, including Algeria's petition over the official selected for their match against Nigeria.

As noted by CAF, Senegal has played all matches so far in Tangier, while Morocco has played in Rabat, another point raised by other countries that had to travel across cities.

