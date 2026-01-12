Algeria has filed an official complaint to CAF after their AFCON quarterfinal defeat to Nigeria

FAF listed a missed penalty, excessive bookings, and referee conduct as key issues in their petition

CAF has confirmed it has commenced an investigation into the post-match chaos and alleged misconduct

Algeria’s exit from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations has sparked controversy off the pitch, with the Algeria Football Federation (FAF) officially petitioning the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over their quarterfinal defeat to Nigeria.

However, Algerian officials insist that officiating decisions heavily influenced the outcome, which they believe were unfair and damaging.

The Desert Foxes were beaten 2-0 by the Super Eagles on Saturday, January 10, a result that sent Nigeria into the semifinals courtesy of goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams, BBC Sports reports.

In a statement released via the official X handle of the Algeria national team, the FAF outlined three major grievances and called for disciplinary action against Senegalese referee Issa Sy.

Algeria’s 3 major complaints against the referee

According to the FAF, the officiating during the match raised serious concerns that could not be ignored, La Gazette du Fennec reported.

The federation formally listed three reasons it believes played a decisive role in their defeat to Nigeria.

First, Algeria claim they were denied a “blatant penalty” at a critical moment in the game.

The FAF argued that the handball incident involving Semi Ajayi was clear enough to warrant intervention, describing the missed call as a turning point that affected the flow and momentum of the match.

Secondly, the Algerian federation accused the referee of refusing to shake hands with their players after the final whistle.

While symbolic, the FAF said the act reflected a lack of professionalism and respect that further inflamed tensions at full-time.

Finally, Algeria pointed to what they described as six unjustified yellow cards issued to their players.

The FAF claimed that the bookings disrupted their game plans and placed undue pressure on the team during key phases of the game.

Algeria players confronts referee at full-time

The controversial match ended in disorder as emotions boiled over on the pitch.

Algerian players confronted match officials immediately after the game, protesting decisions they felt had gone against them.

Videos circulating on social media showed heated exchanges between players and referees, as well as attempts by fans to enter the pitch before being restrained by stadium security.

The FAF stated that these incidents were a direct result of frustration built up over what they described as questionable refereeing decisions throughout the match.

CAF launches investigation into match incidents

CAF has since responded to the fallout by confirming that an investigation is underway.

In a statement issued by CAF Media on Monday, January 12, the African football governing body said it had gathered official match reports and reviewed video footage relating to the allegations.

CAF noted that the evidence suggested potentially unacceptable behaviour involving players and officials. As a result, the matter has been referred to its Disciplinary Board for further assessment and possible sanctions.

