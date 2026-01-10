Super Eagles Star Ademola Lookman Linked with Top European Club After AFCON 2025 Display
- Ademola Lookman is reportedly a target for Fenerbahce after stellar AFCON 2025 performances
- Negotiations for Lookman focus on a potential €45 million transfer, with discussions on loan vs permanent deal structures
- Lookman has three goals, four assists, and two Man of the Match awards in the tournament so far
Ademola Lookman is attracting attention from Europe after an impressive showing at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
Reports from Italy and Turkey suggest that Fenerbahce are moving closer to signing the 28-year-old forward from Atalanta, with negotiations reportedly surrounding a deal worth up to €45 million.
As seen on CAF Online, Lookman has been one of the standout performers for the Super Eagles, scoring three goals and providing four assists so far in Morocco.
The Atalanta forward’s contributions have earned him two Man of the Match awards, reinforcing his reputation as Nigeria’s most influential player in the tournament.
Across two AFCON tournaments, Lookman now has six goals and five assists, proving his consistency on the continental stage.
Fenerbahce eye deal for Lookman
Fenerbahce are reportedly keen to bring Lookman to Istanbul and are said to be close to finalising a deal, allegedly valued at €9 million per season, a significant jump from the €2.5 million he earns at Atalanta, Turkiye Today reports.
While the Turkish club prefers a loan deal with an option to buy, Atalanta are said to favour a permanent transfer.
Italian outlets suggest that the Serie A side are demanding a €45 million lump-sum payment, while Fenerbahce are attempting to structure a staggered deal that involves a €5 million loan fee with a €37 million purchase clause.
Fenerbahce’s head of football operations, Ertan Torunogullari, is expected to hold direct talks with Atalanta to explore potential payment terms.
The Istanbul side is reportedly keen on an installment-based structure to reduce the immediate financial burden.
Lookman’s AFCON 2025 impact
Atalanta might find it hard to let go of Lookman during the season, as Italian sports journalist Alfredo Pedulla reported that no formal offer has yet been received and that the club intends to keep him for the remainder of the campaign unless an exceptionally high bid arrives.
Lookman’s form at AFCON 2025 has only increased his market value.
His combination of goals, assists, and leadership on the field makes the 2024 CAF Men Player of the Year winner a key target for clubs looking to strengthen their attacking options.
Fenerbahce, in particular, see Lookman as a potential marquee signing who can make an immediate impact in the Turkish Super Lig and European competitions.
For Nigeria, having Lookman in peak form during AFCON not only boosts the team’s chances of winning the competition for the fourth time but also highlights the growing profile of Nigerian players in Europe.
Lookman sends powerful message to Algeria
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman has sent a bold message ahead of the quarter-final clash against the Desert Foxes at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco on Saturday, January 10.
Nigeria and Algeria are both unbeaten after four matches at the tournament. The Super Eagles have scored 12 goals and conceded four, while the Desert Foxes have netted eight goals and allowed just one.
Source: Legit.ng
Chukwu Ikechukwu (Sports Editor) Chukwu Ikechukwu Godwin is a seasoned sports journalist with over a decade of experience across radio, TV, and online media. His career has seen him contribute his expertise to prominent media outlets such as Today FM, Wish FM, Silverbird Communications, and Sports Brief. Chukwu has covered prominent sporting events, including the African Wrestling Championship, NPFL matches, AFCON, and World Cup qualifiers, etc. Email: Chukwu.ikechukwu@corp.legit.ng