A young Nigerian man has grabbed attention online after explaining the rationale behind Algeria's petition

The Super Eagles will take on the Desert Foxes in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Fans have reacted to the opinion shared by the Nigerian as Algeria eyes their third AFCON title

The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) have officially submitted a petition to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) ahead of their quarterfinal clash with Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The Desert Foxes claimed that organisers closed ticket sales earlier than the stipulated time.

FAF also raised concerns over the limited availability of tickets, warning that it could restrict Algerian supporters’ attendance and potentially allow Super Eagles and Moroccan fans to dominate the stands, per Ahram Online.

The two-time AFCON winners will faceoff with the three-time AFCON winners at the Stade de Marrakech at 5pm later today, per Olympics.

Man shares reasons for Algeria protest

A Nigerian man Ogbonna Henry Ezeburio has given his candid opinion on why Algeria were allocated a limited fans slot ahead of their semifinal clash against Nigeria.

Ezebuiro said there is a huge football rivalry between the host nation Morocco and the Desert Foxes.

He revealed that Moroccan football fans will dominate the stands later tonight and cheer Nigeria to victory. Ezebuiro said:

"When you look at the statistics, you will understand the host nation Morocco and Algeria the two North African are rivals in terms of football and enemies too.

"Morocco will want Nigeria to eliminate them so in the stadium, Morocco fans will be cheering Nigeria today for victory so the petition they write about the ticket is what they are afraid of because Morocco fans will dominate the stadium today."

Fans react

Legit.ng has compiled fans’ reactions to comments made by Ogbonna Ezeburio regarding Algeria’s protest to CAF. Read them below:

Adesanmi Adeoye said:

"Because of this petition, Nigeria must repeat the score of Nations Cup Final 1980, 3-0."

Femi Bada wrote:

"Make them.tell FIFA say them no play again na say them they fear Nigeria including Morocco."

Peter Arin added:

"Nigeria should be ready to confront Algeria in different ways.They're coming with different options."

Alex Olisadebe said:

"Baseless petition aimed at distracting the Super Eagle. Algeria is afraid of the calamity that they will face today in defeat."

Omoniyi Agboola wrote:

"They are complaining because most of their laser carrying supporters will be denied access to the stadium."

George Addai Teng added:

"It's a strategy being adopted by the North African countries to gain advantage. CAF should resist the temptation!"

Saka Aliu said:

"Is it supporters that will play the ball or player,have they not seen home team loosing to a better opponent in final,may be they are scared of loosing,so they are looking for excuses B4 hand."

