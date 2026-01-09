CAF has appointed Senegalese referee Issa Sy to officiate the Nigeria vs Algeria quarter-final AFCON clash

Somali referee Omar Artan was removed following a reported breach of sponsorship regulations

Nigeria and Algeria are yet to lose a match at the ongoing AFCON in Morocco

The Confederation of African Football has appointed a new referee for the highly anticipated 2025 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal between Nigeria and Algeria.

Senegalese official Issa Sy will now take charge of the match, scheduled for the Grand Stade de Marrakech.

CAF has appointed Senegalese referee Issa Sy to officiate Nigeria's AFCON quarterfinal clash vs Algeria. Photo by Eurasia Sports Images

Source: Getty Images

The late change comes days before kickoff and follows the removal of Somali referee Omar Artan, who was initially named to handle the fixture, Royal News reports.

CAF’s decision brings fresh clarity ahead of a clash many see as one of the biggest games of the tournament so far.

Why CAF made the change

Artan, who was named Africa’s best referee earlier this year, was withdrawn after reportedly breaching CAF’s sponsorship regulations.

The issue stemmed from the boots he wore during a previous match that were not approved by the tournament’s official sponsors.

Somali referee Omar Artan was dropped by CAF following a breach of competition rules. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

While his officiating performance was not in question, CAF viewed the breach as a violation of competition rules and acted swiftly.

With the quarter-finals placing the tournament under sharper scrutiny, CAF opted to avoid further controversy by making a change.

Issa Sy’s appointment is expected to calm nerves, especially given the stakes involved for both teams and the level of attention surrounding the match.

Who Is Issa Sy?

Issa Sy is not new to AFCON 2025. The Senegalese referee has already played a role in the tournament, serving as Video Assistant Referee during Morocco’s Round of 16 win over Tanzania.

His familiarity with the competition, teams, and atmosphere worked in his favour when CAF made the decision.

CAF hopes Sy’s presence brings stability and keeps the focus on football rather than officiating decisions.

With both Nigeria and Algeria known for their intensity, game management will be key on the night.

A quarterfinal packed with firepower

On the pitch, the matchup promises fireworks.

Algeria arrive with one of the tightest defences in the tournament, conceding just once in four matches. Their backline, protected by goalkeeper Luca Zidane, has frustrated every opponent so far, Al Jazeera reports.

Nigeria, however, offer a very different threat.

The Super Eagles have scored a tournament-high 12 goals, with Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman leading a ruthless attack.

Nigeria’s 4-0 demolition of Mozambique in the Round of 16 underlined their intent of winning the competition for the first time since 2013.

Algeria topped their group with wins over Sudan, Burkina Faso, and Equatorial Guinea before edging DR Congo 1–0 in extra time, thanks to a stunning strike from Adil Boulbina.

Nigeria were just as convincing in Group C, beating Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda before cruising into the quarter-finals.

The reward for victory is a semi-final clash against Morocco, who defeated Cameroon 2-0 to book their place in the last four.

Algeria files petition to CAF

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Algerian Football Federation (FAF) has initiated a petition to the Confederation of African Football for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

FAF said the decision was based on concerns over the ticketing arrangements for the highly anticipated encounter. FAF president Walid Sadi confirmed that the petition was submitted after ticket sales for the match were reportedly closed.

Source: Legit.ng