Nigeria will face their biggest test of AFCON 2025 when the Super Eagles square off against Tunisia

A win for Nigeria will guarantee top spot in Group C and most likely seal qualification to the Round of 16

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has promised to make tactical changes ahead of the crucial clash

Nigeria is set for a crunch clash against Tunisia in their second game of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Saturday, December 27.

After a not-so-convincing win against Tanzania in their opening game, the Super Eagles will be hoping to consolidate on that win with another victory against the North Africans.

Nigeria will tackle Tunisia in their second group game at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, December 27. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziquat

As seen on Livescores, both teams currently have three points, and a win for Nigeria will automatically guarantee the Super Eagles top spot heading into the final group game and even a ticket to the Round of 16 with a game to spare.

Knowing this, Chelle, who has promised to make two tactical changes, must put in place three vital factors to help Nigeria secure a convincing win against Tunisia as the Super Eagles continue their quest to win a fourth AFCON title in Morocco.

3 key things Nigeria must implement to defeat Tunisia

1. Make better use of Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen must be properly supplied if Nigeria will stand any chance of defeating Tunisia on Saturday.

Against Tanzania, Nigeria’s most dangerous attacker was largely isolated.

Despite constant movement and effort, Osimhen struggled to receive the ball in threatening areas, had a goal narrowly ruled out for offside, and left the pitch visibly frustrated after being substituted.

Tunisia will likely adopt an even more organised defensive structure, with Montassar Talbi anchoring the backline.

Their plan will be to cut off Osimhen’s supply and force Nigeria to beat them another way.

Chelle’s tactical decision will determine Osimhen’s influence as a counter-attacking setup creates the space the Galatasaray striker thrives in, allowing him to run behind defenders.

Eric Chelle has promised to make some tactical changes when the Super Eagles face off against Tunisia. Photo by Harry Murphy

A possession-based approach gives him more touches, but in tighter areas. Choosing wrongly risks neutralising Nigeria’s biggest weapon.

2. Control the midfield battle

Tunisia’s strength lies in midfield control and tactical discipline.

Their success in recent competitions has been built on dictating tempo and forcing opponents into uncomfortable positions.

Nigeria’s diamond midfield against Tanzania showed flashes of promise, especially through Alex Iwobi as the Fulham man was central to both goals.

If Chelle sticks with the diamond, Wilfred Ndidi’s role becomes vital as he must shield the defence while allowing Iwobi the freedom to create.

However, sitting too deep invites Tunisian dominance, while pressing too high risks exposing gaps.

3. Unleash ruthless counter attacks

Allowing Tunisia to have the ball is not a weakness, it’s strategy.

Despite their 3-1 win over Uganda as reported by the BBC, Tunisia did not dominate possession early on.

Uganda actually controlled large spells before Tunisia punished mistakes with clinical finishing in the second half.

Nigeria have the pace to exploit this. With Osimhen, Lookman, and Chukwueze capable of lightning-fast counterattacks, the Super Eagles can hurt Tunisia when they commit players forward.

