The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed a referee for Nigeria’s clash with Tanzania on Tuesday, December 23

The Super Eagles will face the Taifa Stars in their opening match of the AFCON 2025 tournament

The center referee was among the officials who officiated the match between hosts Morocco and Comoros

Nigeria referee Bolaji Awoniyi shares his thoughts on how Nigeria can overcome their opponent

Nigeria are set to take on Tanzania in their opening match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Tuesday, December 23.

The 35th edition of the continental showpiece kicked off on Sunday night, December 21, which saw host nation, Morocco, beat Comoros 2-0 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz scored the first goal of the tournament, before Olympiacos FC star Ayoub El Kaabi increased the goal tally of the Atlas Lion through a spectacular bicycle kick, to seal the win for the home side.

CAF names referee for Nigeria tie

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Mauritanian referee Dahane Beida to handle the match between Nigeria and Tanzania.

According to BSN, Beida will be the center referee when the Super Eagles face the Tafia Stars at the Complexe Sportif de Fes at 6:30pm Nigerian time.

Nigeria will be aiming to secure a victory over Tanzania as they chase a fourth AFCON title.

Nigeria takes on Tanzania for the second time in history, where the West African country triumphed 45 years ago with Christian Chukwu emerging Player of the Tournament.

The Mauritanian official served as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) during the opening match between Morocco and Comoros.

The 33-year-old also officiated the Super Eagles’ clash with the Elephants of Ivory Coast in the 2023 AFCON final, where Nigeria lost 2-1, per ESPN.

He was further part of the officiating team for the Paris 2024 Olympic football final between France and Spain at the Parc des Princes, per Transfermarkt.

Fans react

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions of football fans following the appointment of Dahane Beida as the referee for Nigeria versus Tanzania tie. Read them below:

@DSI_Football said:

"This man is so weak, his decisions were terrible at the last AFCON Final. One of the worst on the continent."

@RKantamwa wrote:

"Tanzania will lose the game either fairly or unfair."

@OyeladunWunmi said:

"Dahane Beida the awful referee at the AFCON 2023 Final."

@thalente_music wrote:

"This bruuuu + VAR that means you not cheating."

No cause for alarm - Awoniyi

Nigeria referee, Bolaji Awoniyi has urged the Super Eagles to focus on playing the match and worry less about officiating.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Awoniyi explained that with the introduction of VAR in the AFCON, it would be difficult for any referee to influence any match. He said:

"Nigeria should go all the way to enjoy themselves against Tanzania, I am confident that the match will be fair; there is nothing to worry about.

"The Super Eagles are miles better than the Tafia Stars, they can only delay the goals and not beat Nigeria."

