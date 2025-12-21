Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was sent off in the 6th minute against Fiorentina on Sunday, December 21

Okoye was recently excluded from Nigeria’s 28-man Africa Cup of Nations 2025 squad by head coach Eric Chelle

Udinese would go ahead to concede three first-half goals following Okoye’s early red card

Maduka Okoye’s week took a downward turn after news of his exclusion from Nigeria’s final 28-man squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper, currently plying his trade with Udinese in Serie A, had been included in the provisional 54-man list but failed to make the final cut.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle opted for Stanley Nwabali, Francis Uzoho, and Amas Obasogie as the top three goalkeepers, leaving Okoye on the sidelines.

The omission immediately sparked debates among Nigerian supporters as many argued that Okoye’s consistent performances in Italy warranted inclusion in the Super Eagles squad.

Others suggested that the decision to drop the Udinese goalkeeper could have been tactical, influenced by Chelle’s desire for goalkeepers already familiar with his playing philosophy.

The snub, however, seems to have weighed heavily on Okoye, coinciding with what turned out to be a challenging week on the pitch for Udinese.

Okoye sees red against Fiorentina

Okoye’s frustrations were compounded during Udinese’s Serie A clash against Fiorentina on Sunday, December 21.

Just six minutes into the match, the Super Eagles goalkeeper was sent off after a reckless challenge on Moises Kean outside the 18-yard box, as reported by Goals Xtra.

Referee Maurizio Mariani showed Okoye a straight red card, leaving Udinese to navigate the remainder of the game with ten men.

The early dismissal had immediate consequences as Fiorentina capitalised on the numerical advantage, with Rolando Mandragora, Albert Gudmundsson, and Cher Ndour scoring in quick succession to put Udinese on the back foot, as seen on Livescores.

The team struggled to regroup, ultimately suffering a heavy blow as the first-half deficit proved insurmountable.

Okoye’s absence clearly shifted the momentum, highlighting the critical role of a goalkeeper in maintaining team structure and confidence.

Impact on Okoye and Udinese

Okoye’s red card and AFCON omission come at a delicate point in his career.

While the 26-year-old goalkeeper remains a talented and experienced shot-stopper, consecutive setbacks could affect his morale.

Udinese will have to adjust in his absence and find ways to recover from the early loss of their first-choice goalkeeper.

Okoye will now serve a one-match ban following his red card and will miss Udinese’s next clash against Lazio on Saturday, December 27.

