Victor Osimhen and Mohamed Salah head Africa’s race for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Golden Boot

Brahim Diaz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Mohamed Amoura also among top contenders for the top prize

The AFCON kick starts on December 21 with 24 countries battling to win Africa’s biggest football competition

As Africa gears up for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, attention turns to the continent’s most prolific goal scorers.

Among the stars expected to shine, Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah are at the forefront of the race for the prestigious Golden Boot.

As seen on CAF Online, the tournament kicks off on December 21, and fans are eagerly anticipating which striker will dominate the score sheets and cart away the Golden Boot at the end of the championship in Morocco.

Here, Legit.ng takes a look at five strikers who could end up as the top scorer at AFCON 2025.

1. Victor Osimhen (Nigeria)

Victor Osimhen enters AFCON 2025 as Africa’s most feared forward following his exploits with Turkish giants Galatasaray.

The Super Eagles star, who scored just once in AFCON 2023, now thrives under Eric Chelle’s attack-minded strategy.

With the retirement of William Troost-Ekong, Osimhen will likely assume penalty duties for Nigeria, increasing his potential goal tally.

The Galatasaray striker’s finishing, combined with Nigeria’s attacking setup, makes him the favourite to follow in the footsteps of Odion Ighalo, who netted five goals in 2019.

Osimhen’s record in Europe and his key role in Nigeria’s squad cement his status as a serious contender for the Golden Boot.

2. Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Mohamed Salah is one of the Premier League’s most prolific scorers, yet AFCON success has eluded him after failing to win the top prize for the Pharaohs.

With only seven goals across four tournaments and never more than two goals in a single edition, Salah, who recently had a fall out with Liverpool manager Arne Slot, faces pressure to deliver in Morocco.

The 31-year-old forward has proven he can score in bulk, as shown in last season’s 29-goal campaign in the Premier League, as seen on Transfermarkt.

Given this may be his final AFCON for Egypt, motivation and urgency could push Salah to surpass past performances and challenge Osimhen for top honours.

3. Brahim Diaz (Morocco)

Since switching allegiance from Spain, Diaz has become Morocco’s attacking talisman.

Leading AFCON qualifiers with seven goals, the Real Madrid forward could build on that form in the tournament, providing the Atlas Lions with a home advantage boost.

4. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon)

Despite a modest six AFCON goals historically, Aubameyang’s recent form for Marseille and Gabon’s improved squad in World Cup qualifiers positions him as a credible candidate.

5. Mohamed Amoura (Algeria)

Wolfsburg forward Amoura shone in the World Cup qualifiers with 10 goals and top assists for Algeria.

North African teams typically thrive in regional tournaments, making him a potential dark horse for the Golden Boot.

