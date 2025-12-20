The Super Eagles of Nigeria will head to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as one of the favourite teams

Former Nigerian international Gambo Mohammed has a special message for head coach Eric Chelle as the tournament begins

According to the ex-player, Eric Chelle must deploy his boys to where they have their strengths if he hopes to do well

A former Nigerian international, Gambo Mohammed, has sent an urgent message to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations begins in Morocco.

The three-time African champions are drawn in Group C alongside Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda as they hope to make a strong statement at the competition.

Nigeria will head to the continental showpiece with a star-studded squad including two CAF Player of the Year Award recipients, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

Gambo raised concerns following the Super Eagles' 1-2 loss to the Pharaohs of Egypt in an international friendly, after Chelle deployed some players in crucial positions, per Complete Sports.

Nigeria begin their quest for a fourth continental title with their opening fixture against Tanzania on December 23, before taking on Tunisia and then Uganda.

Gambo, who was part of the Nigerian national team at the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup, urged Chelle to deploy players to where they have their strengths at the AFCON.

He told Footy Africa:

"I saw the friendly game and I believe Chelle decided to experiment with a few players, with most of them playing in different positions.

"The coach will have to know his players properly and where they play so that he can get the best from them.

"During the Egypt game, I noticed the boy from Italy (Akinsanmiro) playing behind the strikers, but I think he is better in front of the defence.

"I remember him from his Beyond Limits days when I was with the Pillars youth team and monitoring young players. He is more defensive than offensive.

"There are a few other players too, like Onuachu, who is doing well in Turkey but hardly does well for Nigeria.

"The coach will have to understand the players and play to their strengths. I know his tactics will depend on who we are playing, but he has to get formations that will help the players.

"If we can do that, then I see us going far in the competition. Most times, when Nigerians do not have hope in the national team, that is when they perform. I believe it will be the same.”

The Super Eagles finished the last edition of the African spectacle as runners-up after losing 2-1 to the host country Ivory Coast, in the final.

