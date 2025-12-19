The Super Eagles have arrived in Morocco ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after final preparations in Egypt

Nigeria’s players were dressed in custom green native outfits that caught the attention of the world

Eric Chelle’s use of “Ghana Must Go” bags sparked widespread reactions and banter online

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have arrived in Fes, Morocco, ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, touching down in the host city on Thursday night.

The three-time African champions travelled from Cairo, Egypt, where they spent four days in camp, rounding off their preparations for the tournament.

Eric Chelle is set to lead Nigeria to his first AFCON as Super Eagles coach after arriving in Morocco. Photo by Harry Murphy

Source: Getty Images

While in Egypt, Nigeria played a pre-AFCON friendly against the Pharaohs but fell to a 2-1 defeat, BBC reports.

Defender Chidozie Awaziem scored Nigeria’s only goal in the encounter, which served as the team’s final test before heading to Morocco.

True to their reputation, the Super Eagles once again caught attention with their appearance on arrival as the players were dressed in custom-made green native outfits produced from high-quality fabric.

The attire featured elegant flower-shaped embroidery on the chest and was paired with matching caps and leather shoes.

The coordinated look underlined why Nigeria are often praised for their fashion sense and cultural influence across Africa.

Heading into AFCON 2025, the Super Eagles have already been named among the favourites to win the tournament.

Eric Chelle’s bags steal the spotlight

While Nigeria’s outfits earned admiration, Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle became the centre of online discussion for a very different reason.

His choice of travelling bags quickly caught the attention of fans after Nigeria’s arrival in Morocco.

Chelle was spotted with “Ghana Must Go” bags, a decision that sparked widespread reactions on social media.

The term “Ghana Must Go” refers to the cheap, durable, checkered bags used by more than a million undocumented West African migrants, many of them Ghanaians, who were expelled from Nigeria in January 1983, per Mail & Guardian.

Eric Chelle was appointed as Nigeria's head coach in January by the Nigeria Football Federation. Photo by Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Over time, the bags have evolved into a cultural symbol of forced migration in West Africa and have also appeared in high-fashion collections by international designers.

Chelle’s use of the bags was seen by many as unexpected, especially given the Super Eagles’ polished arrival look, and it did not take long for Nigerians online to turn it into a talking point.

Nigerians react as banter takes over social media

Nigerians took to social media to share their thoughts after spotting Chelle’s choice of travelling bags for AFCON during the team’s arrival.

The reactions quickly developed into light-hearted banter, particularly involving Ghana, who failed to qualify for AFCON 2025.

“It has been Nigerian team, we always carrying Ghana along,” one fan tweeted.

“"Ghana must go"...We carried them along,as Big Brothers,” another fan posted.

Others suggested the choice was deliberate.

“Ghana must go …. Our coach do this on purpose,” another Nigerian tweeted.

One fan even joked about the potential consequences of the trend, writing:

“This Coach may not come back to Nigeria with this load 😂😂.”

As Nigeria settles into Morocco ahead of their AFCON 2025 campaign, Chelle’s bags have added an unexpected cultural moment to the build-up.

What Nigeria needs to win AFCON

In another development, Legit.ng reported that former Real Madrid star Dimeji Lawal has sent a strong message to the Super Eagles ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Lawal explained that Nigeria is capable of winning the title with the current squad.

Source: Legit.ng