The Ecuadorian football community and Barcelona SC have been thrown into mourning following the tragic death of Mario Pineida

The death of the former Independiente del Valle player was confirmed by the country’s Interior Ministry, with a special police unit assigned to investigate the incident

Tributes have flooded social media, with fans expressing shock and sorrow over the sudden passing of the player

South American football community has been thrown into mourning following the killing of Ecuador international Mario Pineida Guayaquil on Wednesday, December 17.

Pineida, who represented his country with pride, lost his life during a violent attack that has once again raised alarm over the high level of insecurity in Ecuador.

According to local reports, the 33-year-old was fatally shot outside a shop in the northern part of Guayaquil.

Former Barcelona SC player Mario Pineida is dead. Photo by: Buda Mendes.

Source: Getty Images

The shocking news sent grief across the country, especially among supporters of Barcelona Sporting Club, where Pineida was a legend.

Barcelona SC confirms death of Pineida

Barcelona Sporting Club has described the death of Mario Pineida as a huge loss to the football community in Ecuador. Barcelona SC wrote:

"Barcelona Sporting Club, informs, with deep regret, that it has been officially notified of the death of our player Mario Pineida, a fact that occurred after an attack against him.

"This unfortunate news makes all of us who are part of the institution deeply dismayed.

Ecuadorian police confirmed that another person was killed in the incident, while a third individual was injured. Pineida’s cousin has dismissed reports circulating on social media claiming that the footballer’s wife was killed in the gun violence, per Al Jazeera.

Pineida made eight appearances for Ecuador, featuring in qualification campaigns for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, but he was not part of the squad during the 2026 qualifying run, per Transfermarkt.

Mario Pineida during a 2023 Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores between Barcelona SC and Palmeiras at Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Photo by: Franklin Jacome.

Source: Getty Images

His final appearance for the national team came at the 2021 Copa América, where he was introduced as a late substitute in a group-stage match against Brazil. He was also a member of the squad at the 2017 Copa America.

Tributes pour in

Legit.ng has compiled reactions that trailed the death of Ecuadorian international Mario Pineida. Read them below:

@denoyagel1 said:

"Heartbreaking news 💔

"A life taken far too soon. Our deepest condolences to Mario Pineida’s family, his wife, his mother, his teammates at Barcelona SC, and the entire Ecuadorian football community. May he rest in peace, and may his loved ones find strength in this unimaginable moment."

@AmachreeBomate wrote:

"A dark day for Barcelona SC and the entire nation. 🇪🇨 Mario Pineida wasn't just a player...he was a warrior on the flank and a true servant to the yellow shirt. To lose him, and have his family attacked alongside him, is an unspeakable evil. The football world needs to stand up against this violence. We don't just want goals anymore...we want our players to stay alive. Fly high, Mario. You will never be forgotten by the Idolo. 🕊️💛"

@stubaby090 added:

"Gangster violence is getting out of control in South America. 💔

Condolences to everyone left behind, his family, friends, and the entire Ecuadorian football community. 🕊️."

Young Nigerian footballer dies at 23

Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian football player, Derrick Ikechukwu, has passed away at the age of 23 on Monday morning, September 23.

Ikechukwu played in various academies across England, where he left fond memories in the hearts of his former teammates and coaches.

Source: Legit.ng