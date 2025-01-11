Emmanuel Ekong's international future has become a topical issue following his exploits in recent weeks

The versatile attacker, who recently penned a lengthy contract with Swedish outfit Malmö FF, is eligible to represent Nigeria, Italy, and Sweden at the international level

The former Empoli forward has hinted at what could become of his international future in a recent interview

Tri-national attacker Emmanuel Ekong has recently weighed in on the long-standing conversation about his international allegiance.

The versatile attacker, who burst onto the scene with Italian Serie A outfit, Empoli, is eligible to represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria, the Italian national team, as well as Sweden.

The 22-year-old, son of former Super Eagles star, Prince Ikpe Ekong, recently completed a transfer to Swedish outfit Malmö FF and showcased a glimpse of his immense talent with a brilliant goal for Empoli during the tail end of 2024.

Ekong’s promising career has seen him play for several clubs both within and outside Italy. However, the former Perugia star appears to have brought an end to his nomadic club journey by signing a five-year contract with Malmö FF.

While his club future now seems settled, the question of his international allegiance remains unresolved.

Under FIFA rules, a player's eligibility for a national team is determined by factors such as their country of birth, parental heritage, or a minimum five-year residency. In Ekong’s case, he qualifies to represent Italy, where he was born; Nigeria, through his parents; and Sweden, where he was raised.

The 22-year-old recently made his competitive debut for Sweden’s U21 team in a European U21 Championship qualifier against Georgia, provisionally tying him to the Scandinavian nation. However, this does not necessarily mean he will commit to Sweden at the senior level.

Providing clarity on his international future, Ekong shared his thoughts in a recent interview, offering insights into where his loyalties might ultimately lie.

Ekong speaks on his International allegiance

Speaking to the media outlet, Expressen, during Malmö’s training camp in Marbella, Ekong shared his thoughts on his international future:

"I don’t know what the future holds. I can represent Nigeria and Italy too, but right now, I’m playing for Sweden. There’s a long way to go, and I want to do well here in Malmö. But if the Swedish national team calls me, then we’ll take it.

"I can’t decide yet because I haven’t played for any other national team. We’ll see. I have to perform well and then see which national teams show interest."

Ekong was previously on the radar of Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets coaching staff ahead of the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup. However, he declined the opportunity to represent the five-time world champions, opting instead to focus on his career at Empoli.

Now, with his career on an upward trajectory, the former Serie A attacker appears closer to making a decision on his international future. However, whatever choice he makes remains a matter of speculation, known only to those within his inner circle.

