Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface has finally broken his silence ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The 24-year-old last featured for the Super Eagles in the international friendly against Russia last June

Boniface secured a season-long loan move to Werder Bremen from Bayer Leverkusen after falling out of favour with Erik ten Hag

Nigerian international Victor Boniface has made a bold statement weeks after being left out of the final 28-man squad ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The Super Eagles striker has struggled to meet expectations for both club and country.

The former Union SG forward featured in four matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho, Zimbabwe (twice), and Benin Republic, but failed to score.

Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface will miss his second consecutive Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Photo by: MB Media.

The 24-year-old was given a golden opportunity in the absence of Victor Osimhen during a friendly against Russia but came up empty. Instead, Tolu Arokodare scored the equalizer, following William Troost-Ekong’s own goal in the first half.

Immediately after the match, Boniface announced his retirement from international football, citing his inability to score, but he deleted the post minutes later following backlash.

Eric Chelle named Victor Boniface in his 54-man provisional list, but he was dropped in the final 28-man squad.

This marks the second consecutive Africa Cup of Nations that the former Bayer Leverkusen forward will miss since breaking into the senior national team, per BBC.

At club level, Boniface joined Werder Bremen on a season-long loan on deadline day after a proposed move to AC Milan fell through due to fitness concerns.

During pre-season, former Bayer Leverkusen manager Erik ten Hag reportedly frustrated the Super Eagles forward, limiting his playing time.

Boniface is yet to score for Bremen in 11 appearances, though he has provided two assists and received a yellow card.

The Nigerian striker has repeatedly come under fire from Werder Bremen manager Horst Steffen for his subpar performances, per One Football.

Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface shares his struggles in the 2025/26 football season ahead of the AFCON. Photo by: MB Media.

Boniface drop cryptic message

Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface has admitted to having a tough year in the 2025/26 football season.

In a vital post on X, the 24-year-old expressed gratitude to God, while posing with his Lamborghini Urus worth N450m. Boniface wrote:

"Tough year

"Grateful for life 🤝 ."

Fans react

Nigerian football fans seemed largely unconcerned about Victor Boniface’s struggles on the pitch for both club and country. Instead, their attention was drawn to his Lamborghini Urus.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that followed Boniface’s post. Read them below:

@TheDamiForeign said:

"Tough year but u buy lambo. Oya nau."

@coooae0 wrote:

"Tough Year with Lambo

"Wat of people like us wey Neva buy motor or even see the lambo for eye before…. Wetin we go talk 😂😂😂 Boss show love ❤️."

@OnyensoNoble added:

"If this one nah tough year, only God knows wetin I wan describe this year as. Even bicycle I no buy 🤔.

"Thank God for life regardless 🙏🏾.

@Blessedayo7 said:

"My bro na lambo u stand for e front so. If your year no come tough how e go come be Omo 🤦‍♂️."

Boniface hits back at journalist

Legit.ng earlier reported that Boniface was not going to tolerate anyone talking down on his fitness after sealing a deadline day transfer to Werder Bremen from Bayer Leverkusen.

The 24-year-old Super Eagles forward joined the Bundesliga club on loan after his proposed transfer to AC Milan fell through earlier in the transfer window.

