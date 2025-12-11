Soon-to-be Chelsea striker Emanuel Emegha has heaped praise on Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen

Emegha, who has Nigerian ancestry, described Osimhen as a fantastic striker who can do everything

The Netherlands international will join Chelsea next season from sister club RC Strasbourg in France

Incoming Chelsea striker Emanuel Emegha has praised Victor Osimhen, describing the Super Eagles star as a striker who can do everything.

Osimhen’s reputation in Europe has been on the rise in recent years, and not even the top European clubs overlooking him in recent summers has affected that.

Victor Osimhen ranks as one of the best strikers in the world. Photo by Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

His career has taken an upward trajectory since finding his feet in Europe at Royal Charleroi, from where he moved to LOSC Lille and from there to Napoli.

Osimhen’s stocks rose at Napoli after helping the club win the 2022/23 Italian Serie A title, their first in 33 years after the Diego Maradona-inspired title in 1990.

Fans expected him to make a bigger move, particularly to the Premier League, but it failed to materialise, despite interest from Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United.

He joined Galatasaray on loan and impressed, prompting the club to sign him permanently, and he continues to deliver performances that put him among the best strikers in Europe.

Emanuel Emegha praises Victor Osimhen

RC Strasbourg striker Emanuel Emegha has applauded Victor Osimhen as a fantastic striker, adding to his growing reputation in Europe.

“Yes, I think he’s fantastic, and I’ve been following him for a long time. First at Napoli, now at Galatasaray,” he told Africa Top Sport.

The Netherlands international highlighted the key attributes that set Osimhen apart from the elite forwards in European football.

“Watch him play: with his back to the defender, he receives an aerial ball, a pass that’s difficult to control. It’s no problem for him. He jumps two meters and controls the ball with his chest. As if it were nothing.”

Emanuel Emegha praises Victor Osimhen as a fantastic striker. Photo by Frederick Florin.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea missed out on signing Osimhen after both parties failed to agree on personal terms, but will hope Emegha can erase the feeling of missing out on Osimhen.

Chelsea confirmed in September that it had reached an agreement with sister club RC Strasbourg to sign the 22-year-old striker, who will join in 2026.

He had a brilliant year at Strasbourg during the 2024/25 season, scoring 22 goals and providing three assists in 27 matches, making him one of the best young strikers in Europe.

The Blues have not had a great striker since Diego Costa, and currently have Liam Delap, João Pedro and Marc Guiu as their options after loaning Nicolas Jackson to Bayern Munich.

Strasbourg hit the jackpot even before Emegha’s departure, after Argentine striker Joaquin Panichelli hit the ground running immediately.

Emegha earns Netherlands call-up

Legit.ng reported that Emanuel Emegha earned the Dutch national team call-up after Wout Weghorst withdrew from the November squad due to injury.

Emegha could have been lining up alongside his idol Victor Osimhen in the Nigerian jersey, but he chose to represent the country of his birth.

Source: Legit.ng