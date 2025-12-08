Daniel Oyetunde has completed his loan spell with St Albans City and has returned to Premier League club Arsenal

The 18-year-old grabbed his first senior goal while on loan, during their Isthmian League clash against Dulwich Hamlet

Oyetunde joined Arsenal at the U15 level following a successful trial before signing his first professional contract

English Premier League club Arsenal have confirmed the return of exciting Nigerian talent Daniel Oyetunde, who has completed his loan spell at St Albans City.

The striker, who graduated from the famous Hale End Academy, joined the Premier League side on a youth loan to gain first-team experience.

With limited opportunity at Arsenal, which has established forwards like Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, Viktor Gyokeres and Bukayo Saka, Oyetunde needed the experience at St Albans City.

Daniel Oyetunde is back at Arsenal after a loan spell with St Albans City. Photo: David Price.

Source: Getty Images

He made his FA Cup debut at the club, coming off the bench for the final 28 minutes of a 6-0 defeat to Burton Albion.

The 18-year-old grabbed his first senior goal after just a minute of coming on against Dulwich Hamlet, per TransferMkt.

Reports via All Nigeria Soccer have it that the forward has trained with the Arsenal first team on several occasions but has yet to make his debut in the Premier League 2.

Oyetunde was an unused substitute in their game against Brighton & Hove Albion and Fulham before his loan move.

He joined Arsenal at the U15 level following a successful trial and signed his first professional contract ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Information about Daniel Oyetunde on the Arsenal website reads:

"Intelligent forward Daniel joined us at the under-15 level and rapidly progressed to play for the under-18s. He then stepped up to make his debut at the under-21 level during the 22/23 campaign, while still a schoolboy.

"In 2024/25, under former striker Adam Birchall's guidance, Daniel's pace and quick thinking made him a threat in several games, making an impact as a substitute. He was particularly effective off the bench in the 4-3 win over Leicester U18s, scoring and assisting to secure all three points."

Meanwhile, no fewer than six Nigerian-eligible youngsters trained with the Arsenal U18 team as they continue to chase their dream of a professional football career.

It was gathered that Andre Harriman-Annous, Daniel Oyetunde, Josh Ogunnaike, Zac Shuaib, Ife Ibrahim and Samuel Onyekachukwu were all spotted in training recently.

Daniel Oyetunde hopes to break into the first team as he returns to Arsenal. Photo: David Price.

Source: Getty Images

Players born on or after September 1, 2006, are eligible to feature in the FA Youth Cup, provided they are 18 or under.

