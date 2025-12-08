Marley Frohock, who was born in the United Kingdom, has disclosed that he is eligible to represent the Nigerian national team

An impressive Arsenal youngster, Marley Frohock, has disclosed that he is eligible to play for the Nigerian national football team.

The 17-year-old, who was born in Basildon, UK, disclosed that his mother is Nigerian, making him eligible to play for the African nation.

Frohock is a versatile player upfront, who is comfortable operating across the front line, even though he is a natural striker.

Marley Frohock has expressed his desire to play for the Nigerian national team. Photo: David Price.

Source: Getty Images

He also qualifies to play for England, but has yet to be capped at youth or senior level by either nation.

The youngster signed a scholarship deal to join Arsenal in the summer of 2025 and made his competitive debut for the U18s in their 2-3 loss to Norwich.

After short spells with Little Kickers and Billericay, Frohock signed for the Arsenal Hale End Academy in 2022, following a successful trial under Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny, who were completing their coaching badges at the time.

He received an invitation to the club following his performance at the Essex Cup Final, where his team emerged victorious. A message on the Arsenal website reads:

"Marley found the net in our U16 Premier League Cup final victory over Chelsea. The Essex-born youngster made his U18 Premier League debut in 2024/25, playing 65 minutes against Norwich City. Outside of football, Marley enjoys watching American sports, including basketball and the NFL."

Frohock told Arsenal's Young Gun series how his father has continued to encourage him to pursue professional football.

"In terms of my family background, my mum is Nigerian and my Dad is English, with a bit of Dutch heritage too.

"I got into football through my dad. He encouraged me to start kicking a ball, and he'd played semi-professional level himself."

Frohock trained with Arsenal's first team before their Premier League games against Manchester City and Sunderland.

More Nigerians in Arsenal's books

Meanwhile, no fewer than six Nigerian-eligible youngsters trained with the Arsenal U18 team as they continue to chase their dream of a professional football career.

It was gathered that Andre Harriman-Annous, Daniel Oyetunde, Josh Ogunnaike, Zac Shuaib, Ife Ibrahim and Samuel Onyekachukwu were all spotted in training recently.

Marley Frohock signed for the Arsenal Hale End Academy in 2022 after a successful trial under Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny. Photo: David Price.

Source: Getty Images

Players born on or after September 1, 2006, are eligible to feature in the FA Youth Cup, provided they are 18 or under.

