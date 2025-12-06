Galatasaray has yet to complete its payment to Napoli for the transfer of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen

The Turkish Super League champions signed Osimhen for a record €75 million in July after weeks of negotiations

The two clubs agreed on a fixed payment and an instalment plan expected to be completed in April 2026

Galatasaray signed Osimhen permanently from Napoli in the summer of 2025 after the striker impressed during his loan spell in the 2024/25 season.

According to Galatasaray's official statement, the deal is worth €75 million and includes a sell-on clause of 10% on whatever profit the Lions make on the striker.

The clubs agreed on a €40 million fee upfront and the rest of the fee paid in two instalments, while the striker signed a four-year contract worth €21 million net per season.

The Super Eagles forward has started the season fairly well, delivering top performances in the UEFA Champions League, but he is gradually building up in the league.

He had not had a great outing in the League until scoring a brace, including a last-minute winning overhead kick goal against Samsunspor on Friday.

How much Galatasaray owes Napoli

Napoli and Galatasaray agreed on a €40 million fee paid upfront and the remaining €35 million paid in instalments after weeks of negotiations.

According to Turkish news outlet Fanatik, Galatasaray owes Napoli €17.5 million for Osimhen’s deal, which is expected to be cleared before April 2026.

The publication confirmed that Napoli received the upfront fee immediately, and the first instalment of €17.5 million in November, making it €57.5 mil paid.

Osimhen's stats after permanent move

Victor Osimhen scored 37 goals and provided a further eight assists in all competitions during his loan spell, before joining the club permanently.

His form after completing a permanent move has been up and down, particularly due to two muscle injuries on international duty in September and November.

In the Turkish Super League, he has five goals and zero assists in 11 matches this season, two of which came against Samsunspor on Friday evening.

He has missed four matches due to injury and completed the 90 minutes only five times. He is seven goals behind compatriot Paul Onuachu, who is the top scorer.

However, his record in the UEFA Champions League has been beyond extraordinary and Galatasaray without Osimhen in the competition has been toothless.

He has featured in three out of the five matches Galatasaray has played so far, and the club has only won those three and lost the two he did not play in.

He has scored six goals in three matches, only behind Kylian Mbappe, who has scored nine goals in six matches for Real Madrid in the scorer’s chart.

How much Galatasaray has earned because of Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported how much Galatasaray has recouped from Victor Osimhen’s €75 million transfer fee as the striker impresses in the Champions League.

The Turkish Super League champions have recouped nearly €40 million from match-winning bonuses in the league and Europe, sponsorship and merchandise sales.

