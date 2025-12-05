Victor Osimhen scored a last-gasp 93rd-minute bicycle kick to seal victory for Galatasaray

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen once again proved his class on Friday as he led Galatasaray to a dramatic 3-2 win over Samsunspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Nigerian striker scored twice, including a sensational 93rd-minute bicycle kick, to secure all three points and keep the Istanbul giants at the top of the table.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with Leroy Sane after Galatasaray's opening goal. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Galatasaray started the match strongly, asserting dominance from the first whistle.

Leroy Sane opened the scoring early in the first half to give the hosts a comfortable start to the game, Galatasaray's official website posted.

Osimhen’s clinical finish doubled Galatasaray’s advantage and set the tone for a highly competitive encounter.

Samsunspor fight back in second half

The second half saw Samsunspor come out with renewed determination.

Anthony Musaba and Emre Kilinc scored to level the match, leaving the Galatasaray faithful on edge.

The momentum appeared to have shifted as the visitors looked capable of stealing a point away from home.

Yet, Osimhen’s composure and instinct were on full display. Despite the pressure, he continued to find space in the opposition box, demonstrating why he is considered one of Nigeria’s brightest attacking talents.

The match seemed destined for a draw, with both sides creating chances in a tense final stretch.

Osimhen seals victory with bicycle kick

In stoppage time, Osimhen produced a moment of magic.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after netting the match-winner for Galatasaray. Photo by Ahmad Mora

Source: Getty Images

Rising above the defense, the Nigerian forward executed a flawless bicycle kick, sending the ball into the back of the net and sealing a dramatic 3–2 win for Galatasaray.

The goal not only thrilled fans but also underscored Osimhen’s ability to deliver in clutch moments.

This victory keeps Galatasaray in the hunt for the Turkish Super Lig title, as they extended their lead at the top of the table to 36 points.

The defending champions are four points ahead of their closest rivals, Fenerbahce, although they have played a game more.

Osimhen’s form is central to Galatasaray’s success this season as his brace against Samsunspor takes his total tally in the Super Lig to five goals, as seen on Transfermarkt.

His performance once again highlighted his importance to both club and country, as he continues to build momentum ahead of international duties with the Super Eagles.

