Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres are two of the most sought-after strikers in European football

Both forwards are linked to Arsenal, but the Gunners are tilted towards signing the Swedish striker

Chelsea legend Joe Cole has advised Mikel Arteta and Arsenal who to sign among the two goal poachers

Chelsea legend Joe Cole has advised Mikel Arteta and Arsenal on which striker to sign as they ponder between Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres ahead of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal will certainly be in the market for a striker this summer, with Gabriel Jesus failing to deliver since joining the club and also struggling with injuries.

Viktor Gyokeres is Arsenal's main striker target this summer. Photo by Henrique Casinhas/SOPA Images/Lightrocket.

Source: Getty Images

The lack of a main goal scorer has cost the Gunners the Premier League title in the past two seasons, and the third season is slipping away with Liverpool 10 points clear with a game in hand.

Multiple names have been linked to the North London side, and the four prominent names are Napoli's Victor Osimhen, Newcastle's Alexander Isak, Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

Newcastle will demand a fee in the region of £100 million and above for Isak. Osimhen has a release clause of £66mil, while Gyokeres will be available for around £50mil, and Sesko has a £55mil release.

Joe Cole advises Mikel Arteta

According to The Athletic, Arsenal have developed a strong interest in Gyokeres as they consider him the most cost-effective among their four options.

Their interest was also driven up by new sporting director Andrea Berta, who joined the Gunners from Atletico Madrid and has been a long admirer of the Swedish.

However, former Chelsea attacker Joe Cole, speaking on The Dressing Room Podcast, as quoted by The Standard, has told the Gunners to prioritise the Nigerian.

“Osimhen, I know he’s had this little strange one where he’s gone to Turkey, and he’s banging in goals, but he looks perfect for Arsenal for me, he said.

“Isak, yeah, but why would he go to Arsenal now? If Newcastle could spend more, I can’t see Isak being an option. Osimhen is the one for me for Arsenal.”

All three Premier League clubs interested in the Nigerian, including Chelsea and Manchester United, are reportedly reconsidering their interest, mainly because of his salary demand.

Arsenal will accelerate their pursuit of a striker this summer after the 1-1 draw means Liverpool can win the league title next weekend, as explained by premierleague.com.

Mikel Arteta looks dejected after Arsenal dropped points against Brentford at the Emirates Stadium. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

This means the Gunners will settle for second place if Nottingham and other chasing packs don't overtake them, with the title challengers’ tag and never winning hanging over them.

Mikel Obi advises Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Mikel Obi advised Osimhen not to move to the Saudi Professional League this summer despite interest from top club Al-Ahli.

The Saudis were close to signing the Super Eagles forward last summer, having reached an agreement with the player and Napoli, but the Italians botched the deal.

