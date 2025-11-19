Nigerian-born German forward Karim Adeyemi has been convicted of possessing illegal weapons in Westphalia

The German forward has been fined €450,000 and could also face internal sanctions by the football association

DFB caught unaware as scandal broke during their crucial World Cup qualifiers

Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi is facing intense public scrutiny after being convicted for possessing illegal weapons in Germany.

The Germany forward, who has visited his roots on many occasions in the past, was expected to play a key role in Germany’s World Cup qualifying campaign, has suddenly found himself at the centre of an off-field scandal.

Nigerian-born German star Karim Adeyemi has been convicted of possessing illegal weapons in Germany. Photo by Alexander Hassenstein

Source: Getty Images

The timing could not have been worse. Just hours before Germany’s crucial qualifier against Slovakia, reports emerged that Adeyemi had been fined for acquiring prohibited weapons, a revelation that left the German Football Association (DFB) blindsided and scrambling for clarity.

A costly mistake for Adeyemi

Adeyemi’s focus ahead of Germany’s must-win qualifier against Slovakia was shattered when news of his conviction broke.

According to German outfit Sport Bild, the Borussia Dortmund attacker had ordered a brass knuckle set and a taser online, both classified as illegal weapons under German law.

Authorities discovered the items earlier this month, and a district court in Westphalia imposed a staggering €450,000 fine, payable over two months.

The severity of the punishment reflects Germany’s strict stance on weapons ownership.

The DFB, however, was unaware of the conviction until media reports surfaced, and the revelation immediately cast a shadow over Germany’s camp, with team officials racing to gather details at a critical moment in the qualification journey.

DFB questions Adeyemi’s judgment

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann confirmed that he spoke directly with Adeyemi about the matter but declined to share specifics before the match.

Karim Adeyemi is set to face further sanctions from the Germany Football Federation over his illegal weapons conviction. Photo by Ronny Hartmann

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian-born forward, suspended for Germany’s previous qualifier against Luxembourg, was eligible to play against Slovakia but was left unused on the bench despite all substitutions being made.

DFB sporting director Rudi Voller later disclosed that Borussia Dortmund’s sporting director, Lars Ricken, had notified federation officials shortly after the reports went public.

Both Voller and Nagelsmann met with Adeyemi to hear his explanation.

According to Voller, Adeyemi admitted he had hoped the matter would never become public, a response that did not sit well with the federation, Get Football reports.

Voller described the incident as “naive and dumb,” stressing that even though young players sometimes make poor choices, the implications of possessing prohibited weapons are serious.

The DFB is now reviewing the situation and could impose additional internal sanctions on Adeyemi once discussions with Borussia Dortmund and the player conclude.

A turbulent season for Adeyemi

On the pitch, Adeyemi, who was linked to Napoli in January, has had a mixed season, making 10 appearances for Borussia Dortmund with two goals and one assist.

However, this off-field incident threatens to overshadow his football progress at a time when Germany is rebuilding ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Why Adeyemi chose Germany over Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Borussia Dortmund star Adeyemi has explained his reasons for choosing to represent Germany over Nigeria at the international level.

Born in Munich to a Nigerian father and Romanian mother, Adeyemi was eligible to play for Nigeria’s Super Eagles but decided to pledge his allegiance to Germany.

Source: Legit.ng