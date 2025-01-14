Napoli are weighing up a move for Germany and Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi this January

The Italian giants are desperate to bolster their squad after losing Victor Osimhen to Galatasaray last summer

Napoli are set to lose out on another of the big stars that won them the Scudetto in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Napoli are reportedly considering a move for Borussia Dortmund and Germany international Karim Adeyemi during the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old winger, who has Nigerian roots, has caught the attention of the Serie A giants as they aim to bolster their squad following a challenging period of significant player departures.

Napoli are considering tabling a bid for Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi in the January transfer window. Photo by Jurgen Fromme

Source: Getty Images

According to One Football, following Napoli's agreement with PSG for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's transfer, the Italian club is ramping up its search for a replacement, and they have identified Adeyemi as the best candidate.

Kvaratskhelia's transfer from Napoli to PSG is reportedly finalised and according to the most recent reports, the forward will be sold to the Parisians for more than €70 million.

The Georgian joins Victor Osimhen from the famous 2022/23 Napoli squad who helped the Serie A club clinch the Scudetto who has left the club after falling out with the hierarchy at the Italian club.

Napoli’s Desperate Need for Reinforcements

The Naples-based club has been grappling with the aftermath of losing two pivotal players.

Osimhen’s high-profile move to Galatasaray last summer has left a void in the attacking setup, with no clear replacement stepping up to match his goal-scoring prowess.

Adding to Napoli’s woes, Kvaratskhelia, another star who played a crucial role in their 2022/23 Scudetto-winning campaign, is reportedly on his way out of the club.

Where does Adeyemi fit in at Napoli

Adeyemi has been an outstanding performer for Borussia Dortmund since joining from RB Salzburg in 2022.

The 22-year-old forward, known for his scorching pace, technical ability, and attacking versatility, has the potential to add new dimensions to Napoli's attack.

While mostly a winger, Adeyemi has shown the ability to play centrally, which could help Napoli fill the vacuum left by former talisman Victor Osimhen.

Adeyemi's Nigerian background makes him a symbolic addition to Napoli, a club that has a history of embracing African talent, including Osimhen, whose departure has left a huge void in the team's attacking lineup.

A new era for Napoli?

A potential move for Adeyemi could signal the start of a new era for Napoli as they seek to rebuild after their historic Scudetto triumph in 2022.

While the loss of Osimhen and possibly Kvaratskhelia is a heavy blow, the potential signing of young talents like Adeyemi could help Napoli remain competitive in Serie A and on the European stage.

Conte admits regret over Osimhen’s case

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Antonio Conte has taken a swipe at Napoli for their handling of Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s cases at the Italian club.

Both superstars were instrumental in helping the Partenopei win the Serie A title in the 2022/23 season under former manager Luciano Spalletti, but their relationship with the club deteriorated barely a year later.

Source: Legit.ng