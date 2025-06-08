Stanley Nwabali has laid his late parents, Chief Godspower and Mrs Grace Nwabali, to rest in Rivers State

Chief Godspower Nwabali died in November 2024, and barely two months later, Mrs Grace Nwabali passed away

Super Eagles legend Kanu Nwankwo was spotted at the burial ceremony as he showed support for the goalkeeper

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has finally laid his late parents, Chief Godspower and Mrs Grace Nwabali, to rest in Rivers State.

The Chippa United of South Africa goalkeeper lost his father, 72, in November 2024, and then his beloved mother passed away on January 1, 2025, at the age of 63.

Nwabali was excused from the Super Eagles squad that took on Russia in an international friendly on June 6, so he could attend his parents' burial.

Stanley Nwabali has buried his late parents in Rivers State. Photo: kingkanu4.

The three-day funeral rites, which began on June 5, culminated in an emotional farewell on Saturday, June 7, per Punch.

The ceremonies commenced with a Service of Songs on Thursday at the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Okwuzi.

On Friday, Grace Nwabali’s body was moved from Gbegbe Hospital Mortuary in Omoku to her father’s compound, then to her husband’s residence for lying in state.

On Saturday, Chief Godspower’s remains were received by the Okwuzi Council of Chiefs, followed by interment and a reception at CPS Okwuzi Egbema.

Super Eagles legend Kanu Nwankwo also graced the occasion as he was clad in traditional Igbo attire, sharing his support on social media:

"In moments like these, we’re reminded of the importance of unity and support. My thoughts are with @nwabali32 and his family.

May the souls of his dear parents rest in perfect peace. @thenffofficial #nigeria #nff #thankGod

Nwabali had announced the burial plans on Instagram, expressing his grief:

"About time to put my dad and mom to rest. Something I never imagined doing so soon at this point of my life. Difficult to believe I will never set my eyes on you again. It’s a different kind of pain I never wish for my enemy. Thank you for everything. Come on the 6th and 7th of June 2025."

Fans took to the comment section to console the star.

Jayluminary wrote:

"It is well. I comfort you. I lost both mine when I was 16 years old. As an orphan, life was uncertain. I embraced God. Today I am a Barrister in Nigeria and also a Solicitor in England & Wales and own the best law firm in London and proudly one of the best solicitors."

cathyscollectionstore added:

"Orphan to orphan. may God comfort you. My mum died at 49years my dada died at 60years. I am yet to recover. May God comfort you."

judithbenson2854 said:

"A vacuum created by our lost parents can never be replaced. But God in his infinite mercy brings consolation that no man can give. I pray for guidance and protection for you and your household.It is well. May their souls rest in peace, be consoled."

Stanley Nwabali of Nigeria during The Unity Cup Final between Jamaica and Nigeria at Gtech Community Stadium on May 31, 2025 in Brentford, England. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

