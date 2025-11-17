Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle lost his cool during Nigeria's 4-3 loss to DR Congo in the World Cup playoff on Sunday night, November 16

West Brom defender Semi Ajayo lost the final penalty shootout, which gave the Leopards their ticket to the inter-continental playoff

Nigeria sports journalist Sadiq Adebara shares his thoughts on Chelle's outburst after the WC playoff final

Eric Chelle expressed his displeasure with a member of DR Congo technical team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff final on Sunday night, November 16

The Super Eagles lost 4-3 to the Leopards in the penalty shootout after playing 1-1 draw after the end of regulation time at the Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

Frank Onyeka gave Nigeria the lead in the 3rd minute, after his shot was deflected into the net. The three-time AFCON champions created several early chances but failed to convert them.

Super Eagles fail to progress to the 2026 FIFA World Cup intercontinental playoff in Mexico next year. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP.

In the 32nd minute, Meschack Elia equalised for DR Congo following a cross from Cedric Bakambu after Alex Iwobi was dispossessed, midfield and Calvin Bassey beaten at the back.

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen suffered an injury in the 46th minute and was replaced by Sevilla’s Akor Adams, who had scored the opener against Gabon, per NY Times.

In the 48th minute, Adams nearly found the net, but Congolese defenders cleared the ball to safety.

Four minutes later, the Sevilla forward almost scored an own goal from an Arthur Masuaku set piece, but goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali produced a vital save.

Nigeria were lucky to get away with a penalty, after an appeal was waved away after Ademola Lookman was brought down by Noah Sadiki in the 59th minute.

In the 109th minute, Mayele’s goal was disallowed after he used his body to score from a Balikwisha cross, with the referee ruling a foul against DR Congo.

In the 120th minute, Stanley Nwabali denied Lille defender Chancel Mbemba, keeping his team's hopes alive and sending the game to a penalty shootout.

DR Congo eventually won the tie 4-3 on penalties as they progressed to the inter-continental play-off scheduled for March next year, with Nigeria missing the World Cup for the second consecutive time, per Al Jazeera.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle records his first defeat since taking over as manager in January 2025. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP.

Chelle charges at DR Congo coach

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle was involved in a heated moment with a member of DR Congo’s technical staff during the penalty shootout on Sunday night.

In a viral post on X, the 48-year-old was seen picking up an empty water bottle and heading toward the DR Congo bench before being stopped by a Moroccan official.

Moments later, after the Leopards converted the winning penalty, Chelle again attempted to confront the DR Congo staff member but was intercepted by coach Sébastien Desabre and other members of the Congolese team.

It took the intervention of Super Eagles assistant coach Daniel Ogunmodede to calm Chelle down and guide him back to Nigeria’s bench.

Meanwhile, Nigerian sports journalist Sadiq Adebara said coach Eric Chelle must have noticed what others are not seeing during the penalty shootout.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Adebara explained that the former Mali manager was conscious of his environment. He said:

"Ordinarily, Nigeria ought to win that game but we could see that our main forward Victor Osimhen suffered an injury during the match and we failed to play well during the second half as well as extra time.

"For Eric Chelle to behave in such a matter, he must have critically observed the technical staff."

Chelle sends message to CAF and FIFA over Voodoo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle seems to be sending a message to FIFA and CAF authorities following Nigeria's loss to DR Congo in the World Cup play-offs.

The Franco-Malian tactician disclosed that he observed something suspicious from the opposition during the intense penalty shootout in Rabat.

