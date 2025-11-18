A former Ukrainian international has tragically passed away at the age of 55 during a veteran match in Lutsk

European football have been thrown into a state of mourning following the death of former Ukraine footballer Andriy Polunin, who passed away at age 55 on Sunday, November 16.

Polunin, who represented Ukraine nine times at the senior level and scored once for the national team, suffered a heart attack during a veteran football match in Lutsk.

Former Ukraine international Andriy Polunin passes away after a sudden heart attack on Sunday, November 16, 2025. Photo by: Scott Gardiner.

Source: Getty Images

Clubs pay final tribute to Andriy Polunin

Ukrainian outfit Metalist 1925 has extended their sincere condolences to the family of Polunin in their grieving period.

According to The Sun, the football club said they also share the pain of the loss with his friends following his impact on the club. Metalist 1925 wrote:

“The club shares the pain of loss with you!”

Another Ukrainian club, FC Karparty Lviv, also paid their last respect to the ex-international, wishing him eternal memory and offering sympathy to his family.

Polunin will be remembered for his valuable contributions to the growth and development of both clubs, especially FC Dnipro where he finished second in the 1983 Ukrainian Premier League

Details of Andriy Polunin's playing days/administrator

Polunin spent the majority of his playing days in Ukraine, playing for ten different clubs in the process.

According to Mirror, the 55-year-old had a short stint in Germany, playing for Nuremberg and St Pauli before retiring officially from active play.

Former Ukraine International and St Pauli midfielder, Andriy Polunin dies aged 55. Photo by: Chris Vaughan.

Source: Getty Images

Polunin ventured straight into football administration, where he worked as a scout and later took key management roles.

He served as the sports director at FC Naftovyk Okhtyrka, before being elevated to the president and returning to the position of sports director between 2008 and 2012.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of football fans. Read them below:

@carpchro said:

"The passing of former Ukrainian defender Andriy Polunin at the age of 55 is a painful loss for the world of Ukrainian football."

@1_fc_nuernberg wrote:

"We have received the sad news of the surprising death of Andrij #Polunin. The former #FCN player has passed away at the age of only 54. Our deepest condolences go to his family and friends. 🙏."

@ZoryaLondonsk added:

"Rest in Peace Andriy Polunin He fell ill after playing in a veterans match in Lutsk & passed away suddenly aged 54.'

The midfielder played 29 matches and scored 4 goals for FC St. Pauli in 1999 to 2000.

He also played 9 games for the Ukrainian national team, scoring just once in their Euro 1996 qualifier 3-1 loss against Italy, as they failed to qualify for the World Cup.

