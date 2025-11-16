Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has named a strong starting line-up for the World Cup playoff final against DR Congo

Victor Osimhen has been named as the lead attacker for Nigeria, while Semi Ajayi returns in defence for the Super Eagles

Nigeria is bidding to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the seventh time in the country's history

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has announced his starting lineup to face the Leopards of DR Congo in the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff final.

After seeing of Gabon 4-1 in the semi-final, Nigeria faces a stern test against a determined DR Congo team desperate to return to the World Cup for the first time since 1974.

Eric Chelle has named a strong starting XI to face DR Congo in the World Cup playoff final. Photo by Phill Magakoe

A win for Nigeria tonight will see the Super Eagles qualify for the Intercontinental playoffs where six teams from all continents will battle for two tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, CAF Online reports.

Chelle names strong starting XI

Eric Chelle has named his starting 11 for the crucial World Cup play-off against DR Congo via the Super Eagles X page, making two changes to the team that started against Gabon.

Stanley Nwabali retains his spot on goal despite his recent attitude problems, which led to calls to drop him to the bench after Maduka Okoye’s return.

The Chippa United shakes off an injury scare he sustained against Gabon to retain his starting spot for the crucial World Cup playoff final.

A win for Nigeria against DR Congo will see the Super Eagles qualify for the Intercontinental playoffs next year. Photo by Phill Magakoe

In defence, Semi Ajayi makes a return to the team after sitting out the 4-1 victory against Gabon due to suspension.

The Hull City defender will partner Calvin Bassey at the centre of Nigeria’s defence, while 20-year-old star Benjamin Fredricks moves to the right back position.

Zaidu Sanusi maintains his position in the left-back position for the Super Eagles.

In midfield, Nigeria received positive news in midfield as Wilfred Ndidi is cleared to play.

Clarification from the competition officials confirmed that yellow cards from the group stage do not carry into the playoffs, meaning the Super Eagles midfielder is fully eligible.

Alex Iwobi, who reached a landmark 90th appearance in the win against Gabon, will partner Ndidi in midfield and Frank Onyeka.

In attack, Akor Adams, who started against Gabon, drops to the bench, while Victor Osimhen will be flanked by Samuel Chukwueze and Ademola Lookman for the crucial encounter.

Full line-up

Goalkeeper: Nwabali

Defenders: Fredrick, Ajayi, Bassey, Zaidu

Midfield: Ndidi, Iwobi, Onyeka

Attack: Lookman, Osimhen, Chukwueze

Where to watch Nigeria vs DR Congo clash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo are set to clash today, November 16, 2025, in the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff final in Morocco.

The Super Eagles' match against DR Congo will be live on SuperSport channels on DStv and their streaming apps for the African audience and the FIFA+ app for international audiences. Sporty TV on YouTube will also stream the match.

