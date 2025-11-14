Victor Osimhen has called out a supporter using a laser pointer during Nigeria’s win over Gabon in the World Cup playoff

Super Eagles defeated the Panthers 4-1 after extra time to reach the CAF playoff final, with Osimhen scoring twice

Nigeria is set to face DR Congo in a decisive playoff final match for World Cup qualification

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen made headlines not only for his match-winning goals but also for addressing a laser pointer incident during the high-stakes World Cup playoff clash against Gabon.

The 26-year-old striker, who scored twice in extra time, revealed he spotted a fan trying to distract him with a laser from the stands.

In a chat with ESPN after the match, Osimhen said the opposition supporters tried using the lasers to distract the Super Eagles.

"I actually saw the person pointing the laser at me, the person was in the stands. They know the kind of quality we possess. They are trying to use the laser to distract us. I just keep it moving, I don't even think about it," Osimhen said.

Despite the distraction, Osimhen maintained his focus, showcasing both his composure and determination as he led the Super Eagles to victory.

The incident underlines the increasing challenges players face with crowd interference during crucial international matches.

Super Eagles battle back to win

On the pitch, Nigeria displayed resilience and attacking prowess in a thrilling 4-1 win over Gabon after extra time at Stade Mohammed V in Rabat, Morocco.

Sevilla forward Akor Adams opened the scoring for the Super Eagles in the 78th minute following sustained pressure on the Gabon defence.

Gabon, however, responded late in the game when Mario Lemina equalised in the 89th minute, forcing extra time.

Nigeria quickly regained control, with Chidera Ejuke restoring the Super Eagles lead in the 97th minute.

Osimhen then stepped up in spectacular fashion, netting a superb finish in the 102nd minute before sealing the victory with a second strike in the 110th minute.

The performance highlighted Nigeria's attacking depth and the team’s ability to maintain composure under pressure.

Eyes on DR Congo in the final playoff

With the win, Nigeria now advances to the CAF playoff final against DR Congo on Sunday, November 16, following their 1-0 victory over Cameroon in the other semi-final.

According to CAF Online, the winner of the match will proceed to the inter-confederation playoffs, bringing them a step closer to qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

The Super Eagles’ victory over Gabon not only demonstrates their World Cup ambitions but also emphasises Nigeria’s strength above other African teams.

Osimhen’s standout performance, coupled with key contributions from Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke, ensures the Super Eagles approach the final playoff against DR Congo full of confidence.

