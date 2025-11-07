A 16-year-old football player has lost his life in a devastating incident that occurred in South America on November 5

The authorities have commenced investigations surrounding the circumstances that led to his death

His clubs and fans have led emotional tributes as the football community mourns another young talent

A South American football community is currently mourning the death of a young football player, who tragically lost his life after being struck by a stray bullet at his home in Guayaquil.

The unfortunate incident happened on Wednesday, November 5, when the 16-year-old was fatally hit in the apartment of his parents in the city of Guayaquil.

Promising young footballer Miguel Nazareno loses his life to a stray bullet in Ecuador. Photo by: Scott Gardiner.

Source: Getty Images

Club confirms passing away of Nazareno

The young footballer who was hit by a stray bullet has been identified as Miguel Nazareno.

According to ESPN, the death of the 16-year-old marks another huge blow of the rising gun violence, which has claimed the lives of several young footballers/athletes in Ecuador.

Independiente Juniors has confirmed the death of their Miguel Nazareno, who plays as a striker and midfielder.

In a post on Instagram, the club penned down an emotional tribute to their late player.

Independiente Juniors expressed their grief and solidarity with the family of the late youngster. The statement read:

“The Independiente del Valle family expresses its deep sorrow for the sensitive passing of Miguel Nazareno, player of our youth system. He was at home when he tragically became a victim of the insecurity that continues to affect our country.

Nazareno was a midfielder and forward for Independiente Juniors, the youth academy of top-flight side Independiente del Valle, per Vistazo.

The post also featured black-and-white photos of the talented youngster in action, a moving tribute to a life and career cut far too short.

Meanwhile, Ecuadorian Police authorities have begun investigations, but have failed to issue any statement surrounding the circumstances of his death.

Miguel Nazareno becomes the fourth Ecuadorian player to be killed by a gunshot. Photo by: Vincent Carchietta/USSF.

Source: Getty Images

Fans react on death of young football star

Legit.ng have compiled reactions that trailed the death of Miguel Nazareno. Read them below:

@454809 said:

"Oh my God, what happened to this young man.

"May he rest in peace 🙏."

@Usuario24534620 wrote:

"It's a shame how our country is; how long are we going to keep going on like this, thinking that tomorrow might be our last day.

@Fran20782177 added:

"The life of a person is never at stake, and even less so that of a young person with a great future ahead of them; our deepest condolences, IDV, and to all the family members of this young man; how outrageous that in this country they kill without regard for what or who.

Nazareno's case has become the fourth football player killed by bullets. In September, Maicol Valencia, Leandro Yepez, and Jonathan Gonzalez also lost their lives in similar incidents.

Chelsea's forward Moises Caicedo and Arsenal loanee Piero Hincapie are graduates of Independiente del Valle.

Scunthorpe United confirms stabbing of player

Legit.ng earlier reported that Scunthorpe United have confirmed that a registered player by the name Jonathan Gjose was one of the victims affected by the shocking attack on a LNER train bound for London on Saturday evening, November 1.

The 22-year-old was slashed across the bicep and had an operation in a hospital, where he remains.

Source: Legit.ng