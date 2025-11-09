Former England international John Terry believes Arsenal FC are going to erase a record with their performance this season

The Gunners conceded two goals for the first time in the Premier League this season in a 2-2 draw at Sunderland on Saturday afternoon

A late strike from Brian Brobbey ensured Arsenal's 10-game winning run in all competitions came to an end

John Terry has expressed his worries at the prospect of Arsenal equalling or surpassing a record set by Chelsea in previous seasons.

The Gunners held a record of 10 consecutive wins and eight clean sheets before visiting Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday evening, November 8, and the home side ensured that they lost both records before leaving.

In the 36th minute, former Arsenal academy graduate Dan Ballard fired Sunderland ahead midway through the first half. It was a goal that stunned Mikel Arteta’s side and the first goal Arsenal conceded in 811 minutes.

Leandro Trossard and Gabriel during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Arsenal at the Stadium of Light in England.

In the 54th minute, England international Bukayo Saka scored an equaliser, driving in a low finish at the near post, following an assist from Declan Rice.

In the 74th minute, Leandro Trossard scored what looked like a winning goal, after Martin Zubimendi's shot hit the crossbar, sending the visitors into wide jubilation.

In the 90+4 minute, Brian Brobbey latched onto a loose ball inside the Arsenal box and hooked home the equaliser, sparking wild celebrations on Wearside. The goal was Sunderland’s reward for their persistence and bravery against a side that had dominated English football for weeks.

Arsenal remained at the top of the Premier League table with 26 points, while Sunderland moved up to third with 19 points, tied with Manchester City, per Sky Sports.

Mikel Arteta during the English Premier League match between Sunderland and Arsenal at Stadium of Light in England.

Terry worried about Arsenal's top form

John Terry has admitted that Arsenal are capable of wiping out Chelsea's PL record for the least number of goals conceded in a season.

According to Trinuna, the 44-year-old said he has been monitoring the performance of the 13-time Premier League Champions.

The former Aston Villa assistant coach opened up that he has been monitoring the fixtures of the club. He said:

"I have to say I'm actually a little bit worried now. I'm looking at their fixtures on a weekly basis, seeing where they're going to potentially concede goals but I have to say, I have to give them credit, they look very good at the moment.

Chelsea conceded a total of 15 goals on their way to winning the 2004/25 EPL under former manager Jose Mourinho, while Arsenal have conceded 5 goals in 11 matches this season.

Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s draw

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta expressed disappointment at not being able to see out the win, which ultimately cost the team its winning streak.

He admitted that he felt pain in his tummy after conceding Ballard's strike, which ended their clean sheet streak, as he did not want to concede.

