Senegalese football community are mourning the passing away of a young football star, who passed away in Ghana

The 18-year-old was regarded as one of the brightest prospects with Esprit Foot Yeumbeul

Senegal government have swung into action to uncover the circumstances that led to the death of the football player

A young Senegalese goalkeeper, Cheikh Toure, has been tragically murdered by kidnappers following the inability of his family to pay a ransom.

The football community in Senegal have been in a state of mourning following the confirmation of the death of the 18-year-old on Saturday, October 18.

According to a statement by the Ministry of African Integration and Foreign Affairs, the body of the young goalkeeper was found in Ghana.

What led to the death of Cheikh Toure

Cheikh Toure was reportedly deceived by a group of armed extortionists who convinced him into believing he was attending a football trial for a professional club.

According to The Sun, Toure was held hostage by the scammers after agreeing to ply his trade outside Senegal for greener pastures. His captors went ahead to demand a ransom from his family.

Despite efforts to raise funds from his parents, they were unable to meet up with the huge sum demanded by the kidnappers, which eventually led to the gruesome murder of the promising goalkeeper.

Ministry issues statement to football clubs

The Ministry of African Integration and Foreign Affairs have sent their condolences to the family of the late goalkeeper.

The ministry assured that the investigation is being pursued with the greatest attention and priority.

The authorities sent a strong warning to clubs, coaches, and parents to exercise extreme caution regarding unverified offers of trials or transfers abroad.

The statement urged young Senegalese athletes to “always use official channels and seek information from sports authorities before undertaking any trip, per French Football Weekly.

Meanwhile, former Nigerian international Brown Ideye has issued warning messages to young footballers across the country.

The AFCON 2013 winner urged intending footballers to be wise in their dealings with persons who pose as agents.

The 36-year-old expressed shock that quite a number of footballers between the ages of 17 and 20 already have contracts with agents. He wrote on X:

"All the young players from 17 to 20 years of age had already signed with an agent. This is alarming. You keep the players for years and don’t want to work with anyone to help the players.

"This is for all the young players in Nigeria, don’t lock your talent down by signing a contract with someone because he promised to get you a club in Europe."

