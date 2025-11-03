A Premier League player worth £60 million was reportedly threatened with a gun in London

A well-known 31-year-old football agent was arrested on suspicion of firearm possession and blackmail

The Metropolitan Police continue investigations as the incident sends shockwaves through the football world

A Premier League footballer valued at around £60 million reportedly faced a life-threatening ordeal when a gun was allegedly pulled on him during a late-night walk through a busy London street.

The shocking event occurred on September 6 at around 11:14 PM, when the player was walking with a friend.

According to Football London, the alleged culprit was none other than a well-known football agent who represents several high-profile clients, including an England international.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the 31-year-old football agent was arrested on suspicion of brandishing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

The player and his companion were unharmed physically, but sources described the moment as “terrifying.”

The footballer was said to be left shaken but has since received strong support from his club, teammates, and friends, who are determined to ensure the incident does not impact his mental well-being or performances on the pitch.

Football agent arrested and released on bail

Two days after the incident, police raided the agent’s £2 million residence in Hertfordshire as part of an ongoing investigation.

The unnamed football agent was taken into custody and later released on bail on September 9 under strict conditions. These include bans on contacting the player or visiting his club’s training ground.

In addition to the firearm allegations, the agent is also being investigated for blackmail and threats made against the footballer’s companion.

While he has not yet been formally charged, his bail conditions were recently reviewed and adjusted by a magistrate.

A judge granted permission for the agent to temporarily reclaim his passport for pre-arranged overseas travel, but ordered that it be returned immediately upon his return to the UK.

English football community in shock

The incident, which has distracted fans from the ongoing title race dominated by Arsenal, has raised serious questions within the football community about safety, player vulnerability, and the behavior of those entrusted with managing players’ careers.

Sources close to the situation told The Sun that the business side of football has been left “deeply unsettled” by the development.

“This was a terrifying incident. The player did the right thing by reporting it. He was understandably shaken up, but he’s being supported by everyone around him.”

As the Metropolitan Police continue their investigation, the football world watches closely. While the player has chosen to remain unnamed, it is expected that justice be served as the perpetrators are punished.

