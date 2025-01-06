Newcastle United star winger Jacob Murphy has been advised to play for the Super Eagles after getting snubbed by England

The 27-year-old forward Premier League winger is eligible to represent Nigeria, England, and Ireland

Murphy is enjoying a very good season with Newcastle United in the Premier League with three goals and six assists

Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy has been advised to follow in the footsteps of other foreign-born players who have chosen to represent the Super Eagles rather than their country of birth.

Reigning CAF Player of the Year Ademola Lookman is an example of a player who decided to switch his allegiance from England to represent Nigeria and has become a key figure in the national team set-up.

Born in south London to Nigerian parents, Lookman played a major role in England's Under-20 World Cup triumph in June 2017 but never got invited to the senior national team, BBC reports.

Nigeria had been interested in Lookman since his time at Everton, but it was not until late 2021 that the Atalanta forward switched international allegiance to play for the Super Eagles.

Other superstars who have also chosen Nigeria over their countries of birth include Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina, Joe Aribo, Calvin Bassey, Semi Ajayi, and Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong.

Newcastle’s Murphy urged to join Super Eagles

Born to an Irish mother and a father of Nigerian descent, Newcastle United’s Jacob Murphy is the latest player being poached to choose the Super Eagles over England’s Three Lions.

The 29-year-old winger has not been given a look-in in the Three Lions squad despite his consistent form in the last two seasons for the Magpies.

Murphy, who is eligible to play for Ireland, England, and Nigeria's Super Eagles, is having a great season with Newcastle United, scoring three goals and assisting six times in 17 games.

Nigeria is yet to approach the Newcastle United forward who last played international football for England’s Under-21s in 2017.

Should Murphy decide he wants to play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Magpies star must approach FIFA to switch his international allegiance from England to Nigeria before the window expires.

Ex-Nigeria player picks son’s international career path

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Furo Iyenemi, a former Nigerian defender, has commented on which country his son, Kaye Furo, who is eligible to play for both Nigeria and Belgium, will represent when he decides on an international career.

The ex-Nigeria player disclosed he would not influence the decision of his son but insists the football administration if done right in Nigeria could be the deciding factor for his young son.

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has been trying to get players of multiple nationalities to switch their international allegiance and represent Nigeria and has been successful with many positive results.

Others like Fikayo Tomori, Bukayo Saka, Tammy Abraham, and Karim Adeyemi are just a few players who decided to represent their country of birth rather than switch allegiance to represent the Super Eagles.

