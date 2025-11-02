Former Napoli and Udinese manager Giovanni Galeone has died at 84, following a brief hospital stay in Udine

Galeone mentored Massimiliano Allegri and Gian Piero Gasperini, two of Italy’s most successful modern coaches

Tributes have been pouring in from the football community after the news of Galeone’s death was made public

Italian football is in mourning following the death of legendary manager Giovanni Galeone, who passed away at the age of 84.

The respected coach, known for his tactical sharpness and mentorship of future football greats, died after being hospitalised in Udine.

Galeone’s coaching career stretched over 32 years, during which he managed several top Italian clubs, including Napoli, Udinese, Pescara, and Perugia, Football Italia reports.

His most recent managerial job was at Udinese, where he served from 2006 to 2007 before officially retiring in 2013.

Throughout his career, Galeone earned a reputation for his attacking philosophy, tactical innovation, and his ability to nurture young talents.

Galeone managed Udinese twice, between 1994–1995 and 2006–2007, and even led the club’s youth team earlier in his career.

A mentor to Italy’s top managers

Beyond his achievements on the touchline, Galeone’s greatest legacy may lie in the managers he inspired and mentored.

Among those who played under him are Massimiliano Allegri and Gian Piero Gasperini, two of the most respected names in modern Italian football, The Sun reports.

Allegri, who enjoyed a glittering career managing AC Milan and Juventus, winning six Serie A titles, was heavily influenced by Galeone’s footballing philosophy.

The pair’s relationship began at Pescara, continued at Perugia, and later at Napoli, where Galeone’s trust and mentorship shaped Allegri’s managerial mindset.

Gasperini, currently the AS Roma manager, also credits Galeone for nurturing his tactical foundation during their time together at Pescara.

Under Gasperini’s leadership, the Italian coach had transformed Atalanta into one of Europe’s most exciting teams during his time in charge of the club, consistently qualifying for Europe and even clinching the UEFA Europa League title.

Both men have often spoken publicly about Galeone’s influence, describing him as a coach who valued intelligence, creativity, and independence, qualities they have both brought to their own managerial styles.

A life remembered beyond football

Galeone’s football journey was as nomadic as it was impactful, as he managed a host of clubs including SPAL, Cremonese, Como, Pescara, Perugia, and Napoli, leaving behind an enduring impression at every stop.

His 1997–98 season with Napoli remains one of the most memorable stints of his career, as he guided the Partenopei through a turbulent era in Serie A.

Despite the challenges, Galeone’s belief in expressive football and bold tactical setups earned him admiration from players and fans alike.

In Italy, tributes have poured in from former players, colleagues, and clubs, all hailing Galeone as a true football philosopher, a manager who inspired not just results, but ideas.

