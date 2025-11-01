The world of football has been thrown into mourning following the passing away of Arsenal and Nottingham legend, who died at the age of 85

One of England's biggest and most respected football icons on and off the pitch has sadly passed away at the age of 85.

The legend passed away peacefully on Friday, October 31, after achieving great success as a player, coach and administrator.

A former Arsenal and Nottingham Forest player, Colin Addison is no more.

Colin Addison is no more

Former Sheffield United star Colin Addison died a fulfilled man and is currently celebrated as the mastermind of the biggest upset.

Addison, who was born in Taunton, had a humble beginning before transiting to play for some of the biggest clubs in England including Arsenal, Sheffield United, and Nottingham Forest.

The Englishman known for his intelligence, work ethic and inept understanding for the round leather game, was admired for his humility and leadership abilities for the clubs he played for.

Following his retirement, Addison ventured into management, making a solid impression across Europe and Africa.

He led teams like Atletico Madrid, Cadiz, Nottingham Forest, and Derby County, but was made a god at Hereford United, where his name became immortalised.

Addison orchestrated one of the greatest upsets in the history of the FA Cup, when non-league Hereford stunned then-First Division side Newcastle United in 1972, per BBC.

Following the thrilling 2-2 draw in the first leg of the encounter, Hereford defeated the Magpies 2-1 in the replay, an achievement that still echoes in English football folklore.

Colin Addison pulled one of the biggest upsets in the English FA Cup for Hereford FC against Newcastle United. Photo by: Oleksandr Gusev/Global Images Ukraine.

Source: Getty Images

Under the leadership of Addison, the club also earned promotion to the Football League for the first time in its history, cementing his legendary status among supporters. The former Nottingham Forest star ended his managerial career with Barry Town in 2004, per The Sun.

Addison's death is coming six days after the death of a former Arsenal academy striker, Billy Vigar.

Clubs pay final respect to Colin Addison

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of clubs that paid their tributes to the late Colin Addison for his immense contribution. Read them below:

WBA Former Players wrote:

"We are saddened to learn of the death of Colin Addison, a regular attendee at games & at our golf day. Sadly his illness meant we have not had the pleasure of his company of late. A friend & gentleman. Our sincere condolences to his wife Jean, his family & friends. RIEP ADDO."

Yeovil Town FC said:

"Everyone at Yeovil Town are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Colin Addison. 💚

"Colin managed the Glovers for a short period in the early 2000s, and during his time in charge one of the most memorable moments was the FA Cup second round triumph at Blackpool.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and everyone who respected him throughout the game.

"Rest in peace, Colin. 💚"

Arsenal added:

"Everyone at Arsenal is saddened to hear of the passing of former player Colin Addison.

"All our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time.

"Rest in peace, Colin ❤️.

Former England player is dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that tributes have continued to pour in for former England star Marvin Brown, who tragically passed away at the age of 42.

The former U16 and U17 striker succumbed to a rare type of cancer, having battled with a terminal ailment for some time.

