Remo Stars coach Daniel Ogunmodede is ecstatic following the club's historic success in the Nigeria Premier Football League

The Sky Blues secured their first-ever NPFL title with a 1-0 win over Niger Tornadoes on Sunday, April 28

The Ikenne-based club became the first South-West team to claim the title in 28 years, since Shooting Stars won it in 1998

Remo Stars secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over Niger Tornadoes on Matchday 35 in Ikenne on Sunday, April 27, clinching the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League title.

The Sky Blues sealed the win with an 86th-minute goal from Adebayo Olamilekan.

With 68 points from 35 matches, Remo Stars are comfortably at the top of the table, 10 points clear of second-place Rivers United, with three games remaining.

Remo Stars coach Daniel Ogunmodede poses with the Nigeria Premier Football League title in Ikenne, Ogun state. Photo by: @CoachDan_Ijabal.

Source: Twitter

The South-West club had finished second in back-to-back seasons in 2023 and 2024 before claiming their first-ever league title.

Ogunmodede celebrates NPFL title with family

Remo Stars coach Daniel Ogunmodede was seen celebrating with his family after clinching the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League title on Sunday, April 27.

In a post on X, the 44-year-old shared a warm embrace with his wife, who joined him on the pitch, while his son also joined in the celebration.

Ogunmodede made history by guiding the Sky Blues to their first-ever NPFL title since the club's establishment 15 years ago.

The jubilant coach will now lead Remo Stars to their third consecutive appearance in the CAF Champions League.

After gaining promotion in 2021, Remo Stars supported Ogunmodede's growth by sending him to CD Feirense in Europe as part of their coaching crew to enhance his knowledge and gain more experience per Remo.

In addition, the Nigeria Football Federation appointed Ogunmodede as one of the assistant coaches of the Super Eagles per Premium Times.

Remo Stars coach Daniel Ogunmodede poses after a post-match interview during the NPFL matches. Photo by: @CoachDan_Ijabal.

Source: Twitter

Adetula reacts to Remo Stars' NPFL title

Veteran Nigerian journalist Phemmy Adetula has praised Remo Stars for clinching the NPFL title after several years of effort.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Adetula noted that the club’s strong structure and approach made it easier for both players and coaches to succeed.

He also emphasised that Remo Stars is one of the NPFL clubs that are run professionally. Adetula said:

“It was a fantastic moment yesterday in Ikenne. Hard work truly paid off, considering their journey to the Nigeria Football Premier League. They've experienced both defeat and success, relegation and promotion. They came third place and second place twice before finally clinching the title."

“This is the vision of their proprietor, and the entire management has fully supported it, as evidenced by yesterday’s achievement.

“Interestingly, it was a double celebration for Honourable Kunle Soname, who was not only celebrating his birthday but also received the title as the perfect birthday gift.

“I congratulate him and the entire team on this remarkable feat. One thing is to own a football club, but another is to run it professionally. This victory belongs to the Remo football team.

"It’s a moment to cherish and celebrate."

