Victor Osimhen played his 50th game for Galatasaray and celebrated it with a goal during the 3-1 win over Goztepe in the Turkish Super League.

Osimhen spent last season on loan at Galatasaray before making the deal permanent after impressing on loan, with the club splashing €75 million on him.

Victor Osimhen scores on his 50th appearance for Galatasaray. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

The striker continued where he left off last season, scoring crucial goals for the club, particularly in the UEFA Champions League.

He featured for 86 minutes during the 3-1 win over Goztepe, scoring the equalising goal to spark a comeback for the Turkish Super League champions.

As noted by Transfermarkt, it was his 50th appearance in all competitions for the Istanbul-based club, and he marked it with a decisive goal, his 43rd for the club.

The goal meant he had equalled his manager, Okan Buruk’s tally for the club during his professional days. The coach scored 43 in 306 games for the Lions.

Victor Osimhen congratulated his teammates

The Super Eagles forward, in his usual manner, refused to take glory for his performance but instead applauded his teammates after another victory.

“First, I want to congratulate the team. We were truly incredible mentally. Even down 1-0, the entire team was giving everything they had to win,” he told GS TV.

“We've done our job. The team deserves a huge congratulations. We want to keep improving in the upcoming matches.”

The striker also congratulated his manager, who recorded his 100th win in 120 league games in charge of the club.

“He absolutely deserves it. He's not only a great coach, but also a great person. He's one of the best people I know. From a humanitarian perspective, I'm incredibly happy with all his achievements,” he added.

Victor Osimhen after Galatasaray's 3-1 win over Goztepe. Photo by Adem Kutucu.

“He continues to write his story in Europe. He continues to achieve great success. We're confident we'll achieve great things with him. We're very happy to be with him.”

Buruk has dominated the Turkish Super League, winning three consecutive titles, but has yet to record success in Europe, bowing out of the Europa League in the knockout playoffs last season.

He has a chance to make history in the UEFA Champions League this season by guiding Galatasaray to a deep run in the competition.

The former midfielder beat Premier League champions Liverpool and also Bodo/Glimt, winning consecutive matches in the Champions League for the first time since 2012.

