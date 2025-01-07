Manchester City has come under fire by a fellow Premier League for their tactics in trying to unsettle their player

The reigning Premier League champions have been accused of trying to unsettle Super Eagles defender Ola Aina

Aina has been one of Nottingham Forest’s best players this season with his impressive performances

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina has sparked a war of words between two Premier League clubs after a report of interest from the reigning champions, Manchester City.

The defender’s impressive displays this season has ignited interest from Pep Guardiola’s team who are desperate to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window after a poor run of results.

Nottingham Forest claims Manchester City has unfairly approached Ola Aina to unsettle the Super Eagles defender.

Source: Getty Images

According to Transfermarkt, Aina, who has been one of the best right-backs in the Premier League this season, has featured in 20 matches for Nottingham Forest this season and has contributed two goals.

Nottingham Forest has kept nine clean sheets in the Premier League this season, more than any other side thanks to the efforts of the Super Eagles defender.

Aina has been instrumental to the team’s success this season as they push to secure Champions League qualification for the first time since 1980.

Man City accused of unsettling Aina

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest has accused Premier League rivals Manchester City of unsettling Aina with the former’s reported interest in the Super Eagles defender, Own Goal Nigeria reports.

Following Aina’s outstanding performances, the Citizens have signalled their interest in the 28-year-old defender as they prepare to ship out the veteran defender and captain Kyle Walker.

Defensively, Manchester City have been one of the worst teams in the league, conceding a total of 27 goals, the worst record of any teams in the top six in the Premier League table.

Aina will be out of contract in the summer after Forest, who are now third in the English Premier League table, exercised their option to extend his contract by a year.

The Citizens believe they have a good chance of signing the Super Eagles defender for free and have already spoken with his representative.

Forest are thought to be dissatisfied and angered by the move made by the reigning league champions, which is why talks on a new contract with the former Torino defender have halted.

Forest not thinking of UCL yet

Striker Morgan Gibbs-White claims Nottingham Forest are not getting carried away about their chances of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next season after another fantastic result, Sky Sports reports.

Forest defeated Wolves 3-0 on Monday night to win their sixth consecutive Premier League game; they are third on the table, level on points with Arsenal.

"It would be absolutely incredible. First and foremost, just for the fans. There would be a few that would be able to experience it twice so be able to give them that opportunity is what we really want to do as a club.”

Egyptian giants eye Super Eagles player

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kelechi Iheanacho has largely been a shadow of his former self, and the former Manchester City star is reportedly wanted by Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

The African powerhouse and multiple CAF Champions League winners has emerged as a strong contender for Iheanacho’s signature, potentially as a replacement for South African forward, Percy Tau.

