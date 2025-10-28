Obafemi Martins is already celebrating his 41st birthday in style as the former footballer flaunts his wife on social media

The former Nigerian international married his lover in 2021 in a quiet ceremony, as she prefers to keep a low profile

'Obagoal' is regarded as one of the richest Nigerian footballers ever, having had stints in Italy, England, Spain, Germany and China

One of the richest Nigerian footballers, Obafemi Martins, has clocked 41, and the former striker is celebrating his birthday in style.

Reports have it that he has an estimated net worth of $35 million (about ₦13.4 billion), and has turned part of his wealth into an awe-inspiring garage of luxury cars, homes and businesses.

The former Inter Milan striker was born on October 28, 1984, and leaves a legacy as one of the greatest Super Eagles strikers ever.

Obafemi Martins married his lover Nadine Nifemi in 2021. Photo: obagoal.

He was part of the Nigerian national football team set up between 2004 and 2015, scoring 18 goals in 42 international appearances.

The forward started his career with Ogun-based outfit FC Ebedei before moving to Europe, where he joined Reggiana Academy in Italy and then Inter Milan.

He went on to play for clubs in England, Russia, Germany, Spain and China before announcing his retirement in 2020.

Martins began his professional football journey in Europe with Italian giants Inter Milan, quickly gaining attention for his blistering pace and powerful shots.

He went on to play for top clubs like Newcastle United and Birmingham City in England, Levante in Spain, and made a notable impact in the United States with Seattle Sounders.

His career also saw lucrative spells in China with Shanghai Shenhua and Wuhan Zall, making him one of the highest-paid Nigerian footballers of his era.

Fondly called 'Obagoal', Martins took to his Instagram handle to share photos of himself and his beautiful wife, Nadine Nifemi.

Meet Nadine Nifemi Martins

The couple made things official in 2021, having met through mutual connections within the sporting circle.

Although Nadine prefers a low-profile life, she stated making the headlines when Martins began to share her photos on his Instagram handle.

However, before then, Martins had ended his relationship with Abigail Barwuah, the younger sister of Italian star Mario Balotelli, with whom he shares a son, Kendrick, born in 2013.

Reports have it that Nadine Nifemi now handles most of Obafemi Martins' deals, including his sports and education initiatives in Africa and Asia.

She sees education as "the golden door of freedom" for Africans, channelling her passion into sustainable projects that uplift underprivileged youth.

Obafemi Martins is one of Nigeria's richest players ever. Photo: Ben Radford.

Nadine takes time to celebrate milestones like birthdays and anniversaries with heartfelt posts on Instagram, emphasising enduring love and gratitude.

Obafemi Martins flaunts Lagos mansion

Legit.ng earlier reported that the former footballer gave fans a glimpse into the rewards of his successful football journey, unveiling his new mansion in Lagos.

Although he did not mention the exact location, the mansion, located in a highbrow area of the city, boasts modern architecture, plush interiors, and a serene environment worthy of a football legend.

