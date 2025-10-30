Maduka Okoye has returned to action from his betting suspension to challenge Stanley Nwabali for the Super Eagles shirt

Nwabali has been the first-choice goalkeeper since AFCON 2023, but has developed questionable attitudes lately

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle faces a decision over who would be his starting goalkeeper against Gabon

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has a decision to make over who would be the first-choice goalkeeper for the national team between Stanley Nwabali and Maduka Okoye.

Okoye returned from his betting suspension on October 19 and slotted straight into Udinese’s starting lineup, at the right time to challenge Nwabali for the starting berth in the Super Eagles.

Nwabali has been the national team’s first choice since the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, but Nigerians have called for him to be benched over his attitude problems lately.

The Chippa United goalkeeper has grown petulant with ‘dark arts’ against opponents and clashing with his teammates, which has nearly cost the team.

Nigeria will play against the Panthers of Gabon during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier playoffs next month in Morocco, and Chelle has to decide which goalkeeper to start.

Legit.ng compares at Nwabali and Okoye’s stats in the national team.

Comparing Nwabali and Okoye's stats

Stanley Nwabali’s stats

Nwabali made his Super Eagles debut in July 2021 during the 4-0 loss to Mexico in an international friendly match under Gernot Rohr and did not feature again for nearly four years.

He returned to the team in January 2024 and was named the first-choice goalkeeper at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations by former coach Jose Peseiro.

He impressed during the tournament, helping Nigeria reach the final. His performance against South Africa, during which he saved two penalties, was particularly impressive.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has won 25 caps for the Super Eagles, conceding 23 goals and keeping 10 clean sheets, including one during the 4-0 win over Benin.

Maduka Okoye’s stats

German-born Okoye was one of the foreign players Gernot Rohr brought to the Super Eagles during his record-breaking tenure as head coach.

Okoye made his debut against Brazil during an international friendly in September 2019, replacing Francis Uzoho, who suffered an ACL injury.

The Udinese goalkeeper has been in and out of the team since then and has won 18 caps for the Super Eagles, conceding 14 goals and keeping eight clean sheets.

As noted by CAF Online, his high-profile error in the round of 16 at AFCON 2021, when he parried Youssef Msakni’s shot into the net, led to the Super Eagles' elimination.

The Italy-based goalkeeper concedes a goal every 111 minutes, while the Chippa United shot-stopper concedes a goal every 99 minutes. However, this is unlikely to influence Chelle’s decision.

