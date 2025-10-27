Vinicius Junior is reportedly considering leaving Real Madrid after his angry reaction to being substituted in El Clasico

The Brazilian reportedly feels undervalued compared to teammate Kylian Mbappé amid ongoing contract delays

With his deal expiring in 2027, Real Madrid may be forced to sell him before 2026 if tensions persist

Real Madrid’s dressing room has been thrown into chaos following emerging reports that Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior is seriously considering leaving the club after his angry reaction to being substituted during Sunday’s 2-1 win over Barcelona.

The 25-year-old, one of Real Madrid’s most passionate players, appears to be at loggerheads with head coach Xabi Alonso and certain members of the club’s hierarchy.

During the heated El Clasico clash at the Santiago Bernabeu, Vinicius was substituted in the 72nd minute for Rodrygo, a decision that sparked visible frustration.

According to GOAL, the Brazilian reacted furiously, shouting “Always me” toward Alonso before storming down the tunnel and saying, “I’m leaving the team, it’s better if I leave, I’m leaving.”

His actions reportedly left both teammates and club executives unimpressed, and sources claim he initially refused to return to the bench and only re-emerged late in the match, just in time to be involved in a heated post-match altercation between Real Madrid and Barcelona players.

Inside sources told Spanish outlet AS that Vinicius’ frustration stems from feeling singled out by Alonso, believing he is often the one sacrificed first, despite consistent performances.

The incident has now triggered serious doubts about his long-term future at the club.

Cracks appear in Vinicius and Real Madrid relationship

According to Tribal Football, Vinicius has not yet signed his new contract, which was verbally agreed upon earlier this year and runs beyond his current deal expiring in 2027.

The delay is said to be linked to financial disagreements, as the Brazilian winger reportedly demanded a higher salary than Real Madrid’s current structure allows.

For months, Vinicius has expressed his desire to feel more valued, not just in wages but also in his role compared to stars like Kylian Mbappe, who joined Los Blancos this summer and instantly became the team’s main attacking threat.

Insiders claim Vinicius believes Alonso has shown greater emotional support to Mbappe, leaving him frustrated and isolated.

Uncertain future for Vinicius at Real Madrid

While Real Madrid remains calm publicly, internally, officials are monitoring the situation closely.

Club sources insist Los Blancos will not tolerate repeated disciplinary issues, regardless of the player’s star status.

If tensions persist, Real Madrid may have no choice but to consider selling Vinicius before 2026, to avoid losing him for free when his deal expires in 2027.

At his current market value of €150 million, Vinicius remains one of the most valuable players in world football.

Vinicius sends message to Real Madrid fans

