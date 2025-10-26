Morocco is set to host the African Cup of Nations tournament for the second time in the country’s history

The prestigious tournament will kick off on December 21, 2025, and end on January 18, 2026

24 countries will battle across six cities for Africa’s most prestigious football crown

The countdown to the 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025) is officially underway, and all eyes are on North Africa.

Morocco, one of Africa’s footballing powerhouses, will once again play host to the continent’s biggest sporting event.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) releases details for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be hosted in Morocco. Photo by Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

With passionate fans, world-class stadiums, and a football-crazy atmosphere, the North African nation promises to deliver a spectacle worthy of Africa’s biggest football stage.

Rabat to Marrakesh, Morocco, is set to come alive with colour, drums, and celebration as 24 countries chase continental glory.

Morocco ready for the spotlight

According to CAF's official website, Morocco will host the Africa Cup of Nations for the second time in its history. Their first hosting came in 1988, where Cameroon lifted the trophy after defeating Nigeria in the final.

The North African country was awarded hosting rights after Guinea was stripped of the tournament due to inadequate preparation and infrastructure delays.

With its modern stadiums and growing reputation for organising successful football events, including the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup, Morocco was an easy choice for CAF.

The host nation has invested heavily in infrastructure and logistics, ensuring the tournament will meet global standards.

When does AFCON 2025 start and end?

AFCON 2025 will officially kick off on December 21, 2025, and run through January 18, 2026, Sky Sports reports.

Ivory Coast are the defending champions of the AFCON after they hosted and won the tournament in 2024. Photo by Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

The winter schedule, a slight shift from the traditional January–February slot, was chosen to minimise fixture congestion with European leagues and international club competitions.

The opening ceremony and first match will take place in Rabat, with the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium also hosting the grand finale on January 18, 2026.

Venues and host cities

Morocco has lined up an impressive array of stadiums and cities for AFCON 2025.

Matches will be spread across six cities and nine stadiums, giving fans a chance to experience Morocco’s diverse landscapes and culture.

Host cities and Stadiums:

Rabat: Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium (Final venue), Moulay Hassan Stadium, Al Barid Stadium

Casablanca: Mohammed V Stadium

Tangier: Ibn Batouta Stadium

Agadir: Adrar Stadium

Fez: Fez Stadium

Marrakesh: Marrakesh Stadium

Each venue has undergone or is undergoing renovation to meet CAF’s world-class standards.

Tournament format and structure

The competition will maintain the 24-team structure introduced in 2019.

Teams will be divided into six groups of four, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Round of 16.

Additionally, the four best third-placed teams will also move on to the knockout stage.

AFCON 2025 group stage draw

Group A: Comoros, Mali, Morocco, Zambia

Group B: Angola, Egypt, South Africa, Zimbabwe

Group C: Nigeria, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda

Group D: Benin, Botswana, DR Congo, Senegal

Group E: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan

Group F: Cameroon, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Mozambique

The draw promises a blend of heavyweights and underdogs. Group C, featuring Nigeria, Tunisia, and Tanzania, is already shaping up as one of the most anticipated contests of the tournament.

CAF releases list of AFCON 2025 referees

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released the full list of referees selected to officiate at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Nigeria referees are missing from the official list released by the African football governing body.

