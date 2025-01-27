The draw for the 2025 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is set to take centre stage in Morocco

The occasion, slated for the Mohammed V National Theatre in Rabat, could see the Super Eagles paired against several tough opponents

We shift the spotlight to the possible best- and worst-case scenarios the Nigerian team could face in the draw

The attention of the Nigerian team, like that of all participating nations, will soon turn to the draw for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), set to take centre stage in the African footballing world.

Slated to take place at the Mohammed V National Theatre in Rabat, the event will be graced by several prominent personalities who have left an indelible mark on the continent’s storied football legacy.

While the spotlight will undoubtedly be on these distinguished figures, the main focus will be on the draw itself and the groupings each country will face.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has already divided the 24 participating teams into four pots, with the Nigerian team placed in the first pot alongside host nation Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, defending champions Ivory Coast, and Algeria.

Although the Super Eagles have secured a spot in the top pot, they are still likely to face challenging opponents in the draw.

In this piece, we shine the spotlight on the potential best- and worst-case scenarios the Super Eagles could face as they await the AFCON 2025 draw in Rabat.

Possible draw the Nigeria could get for 2025 AFCON

Although the Super Eagles boast the most AFCON medals in history, they could be walking into a challenging group stage at the 2025 edition of the tournament.

Having finished on the podium 15 times—except in the 1963, 1982, 2008, and 2021 editions—the Super Eagles could face tough opposition from Pot 2, which includes Cameroon, Mali, Tunisia, South Africa, DR Congo, and Burkina Faso.

While the rivalry with Cameroon is well-known, recent matchups against South Africa and Tunisia have proven tricky for Nigeria.

Mali, DR Congo, and Burkina Faso may seem like "softer" options, but Mali could stir up several subtle animosities given the Malian coach currently in charge of the Nigerian team.

Compounding Nigeria's worries is the challenging competition from Pot 3.

The third Pot contains familiar foes such as Angola and Equatorial Guinea, who Nigeria faced in the last AFCON, as well as Benin Republic—who have been a tough nut to crack under coach Gernot Rohr—Gabon, Zambia, and Uganda.

The Ugandan national team, in particular, has a head-to-head advantage over the Super Eagles. According to data from 11vs11, Nigeria has lost to Uganda four times since 1978, won twice, and drawn twice.

Two notable defeats include the elimination of the star-studded Green Eagles in the 1978 AFCON semifinals in Ghana and a 1-0 loss to Uganda in Uyo in a commemorative match marking Vincent Enyeama’s 100th cap.

Pot 4 also presents some tricky matchups, with Mozambique, Comoros, Tanzania, Sudan, Zimbabwe, and Botswana.

If Zimbabwe is drawn, the Super Eagles are already in the same World Cup qualifying group. Nigeria struggled to secure a point when they faced Zimbabwe last year in Rwanda, and they will host Zimbabwe later this year in the race for the 2026 World Cup.

A favourable draw for Nigeria could look like: Nigeria – DR Congo – Gabon – Comoros.

On the other hand, a tougher draw for the Super Eagles could see: Nigeria – Tunisia – Uganda – Zimbabwe.

