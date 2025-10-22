Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk has shared his thoughts after his team beat Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Champions League

Victor Osimhen scored two first-half goals and was pivotal in the third goal by winger Yunus Akgun in the second half

The Super Eagles star set a new record for the club as the first player to score in seven consecutive European matches

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has shared his thoughts after Victor Osimhen netted a brace during their 3-1 win over Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Champions League.

Osimhen scored with his first touch of the game in the third minute and added the second 30 minutes later before Yunus Akgun sealed the win on the hour mark.

Victor Osimhen sets a new record for most consecutive European goals for Galatasaray. Photo by Bunyamin Celik.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Super Eagles forward’s first goal meant that he had scored in seven consecutive European matches for Galatasaray, surpassing Burak Yilmaz’s six.

The seven-match goalscoring streak started in the group stage match against Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League last season.

Galatasaray won consecutive UEFA Champions League matches for the first time since 2012, having beaten the Premier League champions Liverpool on matchday two.

“I'm very happy with my teammates' performance, and I want to congratulate them first and foremost. I'd like to thank the staff, my coach, and my teammates. We've been winning together for two matches now,” Osimhen said about the win.

Buruk reacts to Galatasaray's win

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk has reacted to his team's 3-1 win over Bodo/Glimt, during which Osimhen scored twice and Akgun added the third.

The manager admitted that the match played out as they had prepared, and they only conceded because the opponent pressured them in the second half.

Buruk applauded his players for remaining on their toes for the 90 minutes, regardless of whether they started or were substituted into the action.

“I want to thank my players. Everyone who started today, those who continued, and those who finished were all fantastic. I have to remind them again that my players need more support, especially when entering and exiting the game,” he told GS TV.

“They're really tackling and running hard. They do everything for the team. All of our players are invaluable to us. Let's always support them through good times and bad.”

Okan Buruk during Galatasaray's 3-1 win over Bodo/Glimt. Photo by Elif Ozturk.

Buruk was looking forward to their next match against Goztepe in the league when he subbed Osimhen, Akgun, and Mario Lemina early on in the second half.

Galatasaray is well-placed to advance to the knockout stages if they keep up their momentum, as they currently sit 14th in the 36-team table after three matches.

The Lions will play two home matches against Goztepe and Trabzonspor in the Turkish league before their next Champions League match.

Their next opponent in the Champions League is Ajax, which is yet to win a match this season and lost 5-1 to world champions Chelsea on matchday three.

