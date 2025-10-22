Victor Osimhen is close to hitting an impressive milestone for Galatasaray as they face Bodo/Glimt

Galatasaray hope to build on their big win over Liverpool when they host the Norwegian club in Turkey

Osimhen has been the team’s best player since he joined the club on an initial loan spell from Napoli in 2024

Victor Osimhen is eyeing a European record for Galatasaray as the Turkish champions face Norwegian club Bodø/Glimt in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

Galatasaray has had a mixed start to their Champions League campaign, losing their opening game 5-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt before beating Premier League champions Liverpool 1-0.

Osimhen missed the opening match due to an injury suffered during international duty against Rwanda and scored the winning goal against Liverpool.

The Super Eagles forward is back after an impressive international duty where he scored three goals and provided one assist to help Nigeria reach the play-offs.

He started on the bench against Istanbul Basaksehir and is expected to start against Bodo Glimt on matchday three of this season’s Champions League.

Osimhen eyes Galatasaray record

According to Complete Sports, if Victor Osimhen scores tonight, he will set a new record of goal-scoring streak for Galatasaray in European competitions.

The Nigerian forward is currently on a six-match goalscoring streak, tied with club legend Burak Yilmaz, but he could go past the Turkish forward.

The Lions played in the UEFA Europa League last season, reaching the knockout play-offs before they were eliminated by Dutch club AZ Alkmaar.

As noted by Transfermarkt, Osimhen started his streak in the group stage 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur, during which he scored a brace.

He scored against AZ Alkmaar, Dynamo Kyiv, AFC Ajax, and again against Alkmaar in the knockout play-offs. He extended his streak with the penalty against Liverpool.

If he scores on Wednesday evening, he will surpass Yilmaz’s record, who scored in six consecutive European games in 2012, at a time Osimhen was still in Lagos, Nigeria.

Buruk admits difficult decision on Osimhen

Galatasaray fans expressed their displeasure that Okan Buruk benched Victor Osimhen during their 2-1 win over Istanbul Basaksehir in the derby.

The manager, speaking at his pre-match conference, admitted that it was a difficult decision to drop any player, but he tries to give minutes to every player who deserves it.

“We have a very strong squad. It's very difficult for me to pick a starting eleven and choose the players who will play next,” he said as quoted by GS TV.

“I make very difficult decisions. As managers, these decisions sometimes put a psychological strain on you because all your players want to play.”

The Nigerian forward has started this season quietly, with three goals in seven matches.

