Victor Osimhen’s bench role against Basaksehir has caused division among Galatasaray supporters

The Nigerian forward played only 16 minutes after coming as a substitute in Saturday’s 2-1 victory

Osimhen had scored a hat-trick in the international break for Nigeria as they defeated Benin 4-0 to keep their World Cup hopes alive

Galatasaray’s 2-1 win over Basaksehir on Saturday night may have kept their title defence on track, but it also caused one of the most divisive topics among the Cimbom fanbase, Victor Osimhen’s limited role.

The 26-year-old Super Eagles striker was introduced in the 74th minute, replacing Mauro Icardi, as the Istanbul giants battled to preserve their slim lead at the top of the Super Lig table.

Galatasaray supporters are furious with manager Okan Buruk for benching Victor Osimhen. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Despite the three points attained by Galatasaray, the decision left many of the club’s supporters unimpressed with the decision of head coach Okan Buruk.

As seen on Transfermarkt, Osimhen has managed just two Super Lig goals this season, but his limited game time has become a source of frustration for fans who believe finishing could be vital in tight matches.

On social media, supporters questioned why the in-form striker, fresh off strong performances for Nigeria during the international break, continues to play a secondary role in Buruk’s setup.

“Unless he’s injured, Osimhen needs to start in the first 11 now. His impact is clear every time he comes on,” one fan wrote.

Another posted bluntly:

“Why’s Victor Osimhen benched?”

Okan Buruk under the spotlight

Manager Buruk’s selection strategy has become a tightrope walk between loyalty to proven performers, with Icardi and Osimhen battling for the starting role at Galatasaray.

Victor Osimhen has scored only two goals in the Super Lig for Galatasaray this season. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Icardi, with five league goals so far, has started seven matches and remains a key figure in Galatasaray’s attack.

His reliability in front of goal is difficult to overlook, yet fans argue that Osimhen offers something unique.

Osimhen’s combination of pace, power, and pressing could stretch defences and provide a different attacking option, especially against teams that sit deep.

However, with only two goals in six appearances, the Nigerian forward has yet to replicate the blistering form that saw him score 26 league goals last season.

Golden Boot race heats up

Adding fuel to the debate is the standout form of another Nigerian striker in the league, Paul Onuachu of Trabzonspor, who has already bagged seven goals this season, as seen on ESPN.

The comparison is unavoidable and uncomfortable for Osimhen and Galatasaray alike.

Osimhen is already on the back foot in the race for the Golden Boot, with his compatriot already leading the race for this season’s award with seven goals.

With only two goals this season, the Nigerian forward will need more minutes in order to reclaim the top scorer's award he won with 26 goals last season.

