20-year-old footballer Antony Ylano has died after colliding with a cow with his motorbike in Piaui, Brazil

The young striker was returning home from his father’s birthday party when the accident occurred

Tributes have continued to pour in from clubs and teammates mourning one of Piaui’s brightest football players

Brazilian football was thrown into mourning following the tragic death of 20-year-old Antony Ylano, a rising star who played for Piaui’s Under-20 team.

The young striker lost his life in a horrific road accident after crashing his motorbike into a cow early Monday morning.

Brazilian footballer Antony Ylano has tragically died after crashing his motorbike into a cow on the highway. Photo credit: The Mirror

Source: UGC

Reports from The Sun say Ylano was on his way home from celebrating his father’s birthday when the incident occurred along the BR-343 highway in Altos, Piaui.

CCTV footage captured the devastating moment when Ylano’s motorbike struck one of five cows walking along the road.

The 20-year-old forward was thrown violently to the ground, while the animal was seen struggling to move away in pain.

Emergency responders arrived quickly, but police later confirmed that Ylano died at the scene.

His untimely death has left the local football community in Brazil in shock, especially as he was scheduled to travel with Piaui’s U20 squad to Fortaleza on Tuesday for the Brazil Cup.

Tributes pour in for the Ylano

Following confirmation of Ylano’s passing, Piaui Esporte Clube issued an emotional statement expressing their grief.

“Piaui Esporte Clube is experiencing a moment of deep pain with the loss of striker Antony Ylano,” the club wrote.

“Ylano has been wearing our colors since 2024, helping us win the Piauiense Under-20 Championship and competing in both the São Paulo Junior Football Cup and the Under-20 Northeast Cup.”

The Brazilian club announced that all training sessions were suspended on Monday in honour of their fallen player, Mirror Football reports.

Antony Ylano poses with a youth team trophy before his tragic passing. Photo credit: The Sun

Source: UGC

Former teams Altos and Fluminense-PL also released tributes, describing him as a humble, dedicated athlete with an incredible future ahead.

Local fans flooded social media with condolence messages, remembering Ylano as not only a gifted player but also a kind and hardworking young man whose dream was to play in Brazil’s top flight.

A life of promise cut short

Before his passing, Ylano had become one of Piaui’s brightest prospects.

The forward helped his club clinch back-to-back state championships in 2024 and 2025, and scouts had begun monitoring his progress.

Ylano’s blend of pace and sharp finishing made him one of the standout players in the youth system.

Friends and teammates described Ylano as “always smiling” and “driven to succeed,” often staying late after training to perfect his finishing.

A wake was held later that day in Altos, drawing hundreds of mourners, including coaches, teammates, and fans.

What was meant to be a year of opportunity for Ylano has ended in heartbreak.

Liverpool forward Jota dies at 28

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the football world has been thrown into mourning as Liverpool FC forward Diogo Jota has tragically lost his life in a car accident in Spain.

The 28-year-old Portuguese striker was travelling with his younger brother, Andre, when their vehicle veered off the A-52 highway in the province of Zamora, resulting in a fatal crash.

Source: Legit.ng