An assistant referee collapsed on the field, forcing the game to be abandoned minutes after kickoff on Sunday, October 20.

The unfortunate incident occurred in Sarthe’s Second District Division during matchday four between Crosmieres and JS Solesmes in France, a team that had been unbeaten since the start of the season.

The match, which kicked off at the Crosmieres municipal stadium, was expected to be a spirited contest until tragedy struck in the 10th minute of the encounter.

What happened during the match between Crosmieres and JS Solesmes

The much-anticipated match came to a halt when assistant referee Stephane Drouard, proposed by the visiting club JS Solesmes, collapsed on the sideline without warning.

According to So Foot, the center referee Gerald Lechat, immediately stopped the match as players and fans rushed to alert emergency personnel.

The emergency responder responded immediately after the referee signaled them, performing CPR on Drouard as stunned players gathered around in silence.

Paramedics fought to stabilise him for nearly 45 minutes, during which he reportedly suffered seven cardiac arrests before his pulse was restored, according to Ouest France.

Drouard was later airlifted to Angers University Hospital for specialised treatment.

Following the incident, the President of JS Solesmes, Adrien Le Dreau, applauded the paramedic for their timely intervention on the referee before the arrival of the emergency services.

He explained that the match was abandoned due to a mutual understanding between the players, who felt that the referee's life should be regarded. Le Dreau said:

"Football becomes secondary in moments like this. We’re just relieved Stephane was taken into good hands."

The emotional scene left both teams visibly shaken, with players comforting each other and fans standing in silence as medical personnel continued their efforts.

Referees pass through a lot - Oke

National Grade 1 referee Adedayo Oke has said that referees face numerous challenges while officiating football matches.

Speaking in an exclusive comment Legit.ng, Oke explained that referees undergo fitness tests before the start of each season.

He added that players and coaches shouldn’t be the only ones prioritised during matches; officials also deserve equal attention and consideration. Oke said:

"The incident has opened the eyes of football stakeholders across the globe that anything can happen to referees. Before any league across the world commences, they embark on fitness exercises to determine the health status of the officials.

"Referees pass through a lot but most people only see their mistakes and not the pressure."

