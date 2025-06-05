Spain will clash with France in the semifinal of the UEFA Nations League at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart tonight, June 5

La Roja booked their spot after defeating the Netherlands 5-4 on penalties, while Les Bleus also advanced with a 5-4 shootout win over Croatia in the quarterfinals

Ahead of the high-stakes match, football fans have called on Ballon d'Or organisers to award the prestigious prize to the standout performer of the game

Spain and France will face off in the semifinal of the 2025 UEFA Nations League at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart at 8pm on June 5.

La Roja defeated the Netherlands 5-5 in a penalty shootout after a 5-5 aggregate score in the two-leg fixtures.

Les Bleus overcame a 2-0 deficit in the second leg of their quarterfinal match against Croatia to win the match via penalties, 5-4.

Players of Spain pose for a team photograph before the UEFA EURO 2024 final match against England at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany. Photo by: Stu Forster.

Source: Getty Images

Spain and France form

Spain are in top form, remaining unbeaten in the tournament.

According to UEFA, the 2010 World Cup winners recorded five wins and three draws, topping League A Group 4 with 16 points.

France played eight matches, securing four wins, one draw, and one loss in the group stages, accumulating 13 points.

Spain enters the semifinals with key players like Lamine Yamal, who scored 18 goals for Barcelona last season, alongside Pedri, Nico Williams, and Pau Cubarsi.

For France, UEFA Champions League winner Ousmane Dembele will lead the attack, supported by La Liga top scorer Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, and Jules Kounde

France defeated Spain 2-1 in the 2021 edition played at the San Siro in Milan, Italy, per Al Jazeera.

Lamine Yamal of Spain celebrates with his Winners Medal as he walks past the UEFA Euro 2024 trophy following victory over England in Berlin, Germany. Photo by: Dan Mullan.

Source: Getty Images

Yamal trolls France ahead of UEFA Nations League semifinal

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has stirred buzz online after sharing a throwback of his goal against France during the 2024 European Championship, ahead of their UEFA Nations League semifinal clash.

According to Morocco World News, the 17-year-old posted the clip on his Instagram story, reminding fans of his stunning 25th-minute strike.

His post has caught the attention of French media, with L’Équipe interpreting it as a dig at the two-time FIFA World Cup winners, Les Bleus.

Marseille midfielder Adrien Rabiot also issued a warning to the young Spain international ahead of the highly anticipated match.

Fans React

Legit.ng compiled reactions from football fans in the build-up to the Spain vs France UEFA Nations League semifinal.

A Ashanty Jallow said:

"Today will decide the Ballon d’Or winner."

Soumya Banerjee added:

"Mbappe and Dembele will smash Spanish defence."

Mwale George wrote:

"3-1 I don't know who but that's the results plus they is also that one u will always say look at him he's only 17years old!"

Mathew-z Banda-h said:

"Yamal wants to decide the ballon dior forgetting that he said he was on a mission of taking Barcelona to Munich on a bicycle from Spain to Germany through Italy 😂."

Comrade Elrufai Ahmad wrote:

"All the opponent contenders for Ballon D'or are Facing Lamine Yamal and Pedri."

Tyler Noach added:

"All Madrid fans supporting France tonight.

"Barcelona fans as always supporting Spain."

Yamal vibes to Shake Body

Legit.ng earlier reported that Spanish internationals Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and Samu Omorodion were spotted celebrating their win over the Netherlands with a lively dance to Skales’ “Shake Body”.

It was a fight-to-finish on Sunday night, but Spain endured an intense penalty shoot-out victory over the Netherlands, which came after a 5-5 aggregate scoreline across two legs.

Spain went on to win the tie 5-4 in the shoot-out as they took themselves into the semi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng