Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

CAF President Reacts as South Africa Risks FIFA Ban Following Latest Move by Sports Minister
Football

CAF President Reacts as South Africa Risks FIFA Ban Following Latest Move by Sports Minister

by  Nomso Obiajuru
3 min read
  • CAF Patrice Motsepe has reacted to SA’s Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie’s letter to FIFA over the Teboho Mokoena yellow card saga
  • FIFA docked South Africa three points after fielding an ineligible Mokoena during WCQ, which almost cost the nation a World Cup spot
  • South African football fans have now reacted strongly to McKenzie’s latest move, with some fearing it could invite a ban from FIFA

CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner

CAF president Patrice Motsepe has reacted to South Africa’s Sports, Arts and Culture minister Gayton McKenzie’s decision to write to FIFA regarding the Teboho Mokoena yellow card saga, which saw Bafana Bafana docked three points during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

McKenzie recently sent two letters, one to the South African Football Association (SAFA). The other letter was sent to the world football governing body FIFA, demanding a detailed report on the incident that led to Mokoena’s ineligibility during a World Cup qualifying match against Lesotho in March.

Read also

Bafana Bafana risk FIFA ban following latest move by South Africa's sports minister

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, CAF president Patrice Motsepe
FIFA president Gianni Infantino (L) speaks as CAF president Patrice Motsepe (R) wears a smile during a CAF Champions League match. Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP
Source: Getty Images

FIFA ruled that South Africa had fielded the 28-year-old midfielder for the game against Lesotho, whereas he was suspended, NY Times reports.

The ruling resulted in a three-point deduction and a monetary fine for Bafana Bafana. South Africa went on to secure four points in their last two games in the qualifier to finish top of Group C and book an automatic spot in the World Cup ahead of the Super Eagles.

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

Following South Africa’s qualification, Mokoena expressed relief as he thanked Nigeria’s talisman Victor Osimhen, for his role in helping Bafana Bafana qualify for the World Cup.

Mokoena described Osimhen as his Greatest of All Time (GOAT) after his hat-trick secured South Africa’s passage to the World Cup, but the three-points-deduction seems not to be a forgotten issue as SA’s sports minister McKenzie is seeking accountability for the administrative error that nearly jeopardised the country’s World Cup qualification hopes.

Read also

South Africa sends message to Nigeria after Super Eagles help Bafana Bafana qualify for World Cup

McKenzie pushes for accountability at SAFA

Despite SAFA declaring the matter closed, McKenzie insists that someone must take responsibility for the costly oversight. His letters to both SAFA and FIFA reflect his stance that “action must follow.”

Gayton McKenzie at the 18th Annual SA Sport Awards in Sun City, South Africa
SA's sports minister Gayton McKenzie speaks at the 18th Annual SA Sport Awards in Sun City, South Africa. Photo by Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images
Source: Getty Images

Social media users in South Africa have reacted to McKenzie’s move with some South Africans have warned that it could be interpreted by FIFA as government interference in football affairs.

@SakiSoul said: “This minister is risking the possibility of political interference charges by FIFA. He must deal with SAFA.”
@ZukzFranco noted: “He (McKenzie) must stay away from interfering with FIFA affairs.”
@Iweiiiii said: “McKenzie’s letters to SAFA and FIFA are bold, but FIFA hates government meddling. It could spell trouble for SA football.”

Motsepe reacts to McKenzie’s letter to FIFA

During an event hosted by the South African National Editors’ Forum on Friday, October 17, CAF president Patrice Motsepe addressed the issue in an interview with Newsroom Afrika.

Read also

Rwanda releases statement after costing Super Eagles automatic World Cup ticket

“If there are any issues, I am confident that there’ll be discussions to make sure that the perimeters are respected,” he said.

McKenzie wishes Nigeria fails in WC bid

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Gayton McKenzie wants the Super Eagles of Nigeria to fail in their bid to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup through the playoffs.

South Africa picked a ticket to the global showpiece after edging Nigeria and Benin to the automatic ticket in the CAF qualification Group C.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Nomso Obiajuru avatar

Nomso Obiajuru (Sports Team Lead) Nomso Obiajuru is a sports journalist with over 10 years of professional experience. He currently serves as the Team Lead of the Sports Editorial Desk at Legit, where he drives content strategy, audience growth, and editorial excellence. Over the course of his career, he has worked with reputable media organizations like Legit.ng, Sports Brief, and HipTV. His work spans in-depth sports reporting, feature writing, live event coverage, and editorial leadership. Nomso obtained a degree in Mass Communication from the University of Lagos in 2012. Email: nomso.obiajuru@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: