CAF Patrice Motsepe has reacted to SA’s Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie’s letter to FIFA over the Teboho Mokoena yellow card saga

FIFA docked South Africa three points after fielding an ineligible Mokoena during WCQ, which almost cost the nation a World Cup spot

South African football fans have now reacted strongly to McKenzie’s latest move, with some fearing it could invite a ban from FIFA

CAF president Patrice Motsepe has reacted to South Africa’s Sports, Arts and Culture minister Gayton McKenzie’s decision to write to FIFA regarding the Teboho Mokoena yellow card saga, which saw Bafana Bafana docked three points during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

McKenzie recently sent two letters, one to the South African Football Association (SAFA). The other letter was sent to the world football governing body FIFA, demanding a detailed report on the incident that led to Mokoena’s ineligibility during a World Cup qualifying match against Lesotho in March.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino (L) speaks as CAF president Patrice Motsepe (R) wears a smile during a CAF Champions League match. Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP

Source: Getty Images

FIFA ruled that South Africa had fielded the 28-year-old midfielder for the game against Lesotho, whereas he was suspended, NY Times reports.

The ruling resulted in a three-point deduction and a monetary fine for Bafana Bafana. South Africa went on to secure four points in their last two games in the qualifier to finish top of Group C and book an automatic spot in the World Cup ahead of the Super Eagles.

Following South Africa’s qualification, Mokoena expressed relief as he thanked Nigeria’s talisman Victor Osimhen, for his role in helping Bafana Bafana qualify for the World Cup.

Mokoena described Osimhen as his Greatest of All Time (GOAT) after his hat-trick secured South Africa’s passage to the World Cup, but the three-points-deduction seems not to be a forgotten issue as SA’s sports minister McKenzie is seeking accountability for the administrative error that nearly jeopardised the country’s World Cup qualification hopes.

McKenzie pushes for accountability at SAFA

Despite SAFA declaring the matter closed, McKenzie insists that someone must take responsibility for the costly oversight. His letters to both SAFA and FIFA reflect his stance that “action must follow.”

SA's sports minister Gayton McKenzie speaks at the 18th Annual SA Sport Awards in Sun City, South Africa. Photo by Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Social media users in South Africa have reacted to McKenzie’s move with some South Africans have warned that it could be interpreted by FIFA as government interference in football affairs.

@SakiSoul said: “This minister is risking the possibility of political interference charges by FIFA. He must deal with SAFA.”

@ZukzFranco noted: “He (McKenzie) must stay away from interfering with FIFA affairs.”

@Iweiiiii said: “McKenzie’s letters to SAFA and FIFA are bold, but FIFA hates government meddling. It could spell trouble for SA football.”

Motsepe reacts to McKenzie’s letter to FIFA

During an event hosted by the South African National Editors’ Forum on Friday, October 17, CAF president Patrice Motsepe addressed the issue in an interview with Newsroom Afrika.

“If there are any issues, I am confident that there’ll be discussions to make sure that the perimeters are respected,” he said.

McKenzie wishes Nigeria fails in WC bid

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Gayton McKenzie wants the Super Eagles of Nigeria to fail in their bid to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup through the playoffs.

South Africa picked a ticket to the global showpiece after edging Nigeria and Benin to the automatic ticket in the CAF qualification Group C.

Source: Legit.ng